Whether you’re looking for a low-maintenance hairstyle or are just ready to switch things up for the new season, box braids are an extremely versatile protective style that should always be in your back pocket. They have been spotted on numerous notable celebs like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Simone Biles, and Marsai Martin, and while they're a year-round staple in my book, I consistently notice an uptick when the weather gets warmer.

“Box braids are extremely adaptable,” says hairstylist and Global Artistic Director at Matrix, Michelle O'Connor. “They can be done with or without extensions and offer versatility in styling while protecting natural hair from daily manipulation.” While the overarching style is aptly referred to as box braids (more on that later), there are numerous variations of the look, including goddess or knotless versions.

The hairstyle is known for being a favorite for vacation but can be just as appropriate for work or any formal occasion, like a graduation or wedding. So if you, like me, are starting to plan out your hairstyles for the next few months, consider adding box braids to your Pinterest board.

Ahead, O’Connor and cosmetologist and beauty education specialist Stanley Nolan explain everything you should know about box braids before committing to the look.

What Are Box Braids?

As the name suggests, these braids are created after adding a geometric part to your hair. “Box braids are a protective hairstyle in which hair is sectioned into small, square-shaped parts and braided from the root to the ends,” O’Connor says. “Achieving this look involves using three-stranded plaits braided down the entire length of the hair,” Nolan adds.

Are There Different Types of Box Braids?

The short answer? Yes, there are. The long answer? There are countless variations of box braids to choose from. So much so that an exhaustive list likely isn’t possible to accurately nail down all the different styles of box braids. Some of my personal favorites however are as follows:

Knotless Box Braids: A tension-free method where extensions are fed in gradually for a more natural look.

A tension-free method where extensions are fed in gradually for a more natural look. Jumbo Box Braids: Larger, chunkier braids that take less time to install. This results in less overall braids on the head as well.

Larger, chunkier braids that take less time to install. This results in less overall braids on the head as well. Micro Box Braids: Tiny plaits that offer intricate detail and styling options, but take much longer to install.

Tiny plaits that offer intricate detail and styling options, but take much longer to install. Goddess Box Braids: A mix of traditional braids with curly or wavy ends.

A mix of traditional braids with curly or wavy ends. Triangle Box Braids: A modern take on the look with triangular parting instead of squares.

How Long Will Box Braids Last?

If you subscribe to the I-didn’t-sit-in-a-chair-for-seven-hours-to-take-my-hair-out-in-two-weeks mentality (like I do), then you’re in luck. “With proper care and maintenance, box braids can typically last from four to eight weeks,” Nolan says. “Keeping the scalp clean and moisturizing the hair can help prolong its lifespan,” O’Connor adds. “This is why installation quality needs to be top-tier.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can I Wash My Hair With Box Braids?

Yes, you can wash your hair with box braids, but you’ll want to be careful when doing so. “I typically recommend using a spray bottle to dampen the scalp thoroughly," says Nolan. "Then, massage shampoo into your hair, focusing on the scalp and roots to target buildup." Follow this up by rinsing your hair and drying it with a towel or hair dryer.

Your wash-day routine will depend on your daily activities and how much buildup or dandruff you may experience, so consider your lifestyle and hair type when determining your hair-wash schedule.

How Should I Care for My Box Braids?

Proper sleepwear will be your best friend when preserving your box braids. “I recommend adding a bonnet, a silk scarf, or a silk pillowcase to your daily routine,” Nolan says. She’s a particularly big fan of Acaderma’s Silk Reverie Pillowcase (my favorite, however, is Slip’s Silk Pillowcase.)

“This product will help protect against excessive tugging at night and keep your edges intact,” she adds. O’Connor also recommends applying mousse or braid spray. “This helps refresh and smooth the plaits,” she says. “It’s also important to keep your scalp moisturized by using a light oil or scalp spray to prevent dryness,” she says.

What Products Do I Need to Do Box Braids?

If you have the patience, it’s possible to DIY box braids at home. “Make sure to have pre-stretched braiding hair on hand if you opt to do extensions,” O'Connor says. “You’ll also need a rat-tail comb for precise parting, edge control or gel, and Shine n’ Jam or a similar product to smooth the roots of each braid. Additionally, you’ll want clips or rubber bands to section hair and leave-in conditioner to keep natural hair hydrated."

ELEVEN AUSTRALIA Eleven Australia Deep Clean Shampoo $27 at Amazon Ensure the health of your hair and scalp by starting with a clean foundation. Nolan says this is the "ultimate cleanse that is gentle and effective," for pre-braid care. REVAIR Revair Moisture Rich Hair & Scalp Oil $24 at Amazon "This hair and scalp oil is packed with natural ingredients and vitamins to seal moisture into your hair for daily hydration," says Nolan.

Box Braid Inspiration

Ready to plan your box braids for the next few months? Keep scrolling to see the hairstyles that have landed on my mood board.

Blonde Box Braids

(Image credit: @braidsbymyasimone)

This box-braid lob features a two-tone look, which makes it perfect for anyone who wants to experiment with a new shade without having to commit permanently. It's also the perfect length to make sure you're not in a salon for too long.

Traditional Box Braids

(Image credit: @braidsconnect)

These traditional box braids show off the precise parting that it typically takes to achieve this hairstyle.

Goddess Box Braids

(Image credit: @heavenaurabeauty)

You don't have to have super long hair to participate in the goddess box braids trend. This lob shows how gorgeous they can look on shorter hair.

Knotless Box Braids

(Image credit: @houstonbraidstyle)

One easy way to tell the difference between traditional and knotless box braids? Take a close look at the roots of the hair. It is typically less bulky due to the absence of a "knot" used to secure the braids in the traditional version.

Box Braids and Cornrows

(Image credit: @laidbysyree)

One of my favorite things about box braids is how easy they are to incorporate into other hairstyles. Here, they are combined with cornrows for an easy half-up half-down look.

Jumbo Box Braids

(Image credit: @matymahera)

Jumbo box braids are another one of my favorite hairstyles. They were popular in the '90s and give you a bit more room to play with accessories.

Traingle Box Braids

(Image credit: @mystylezz_)

These triangle box braids prove that it's not just the braid in this style that matters—the parting can take the look to an entirely new level.

Why Trust Marie Claire

Ariel Baker is a beauty writer with natural hair who has tried every protective hairstyle on the market, including box braids, sew-ins, and more. Marie Claire is also an expert in natural hair coverage, having covered everything from the best protective styles to tips on how to keep curls healthy.

Meet the Experts

Stanley Nolan Social Links Navigation Cosmetologist As a seasoned cosmetologist with nearly 20 years of experience, Stanley has always had a passion for beauty education. Stanley has been an educator for as long as she’s had her license, she has since taught every category under her license. As Ogle School’s beauty educator, she takes great pride in shaping and uplifting the beauty experts of tomorrow.