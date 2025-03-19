Eiza González is proof that a simple hairstyle can be red-carpet worthy . On Mar. 17, the actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Ash wearing a form-fitting, liquid-silver dress by Ferretti and an even more eye-catching braided ponytail.

As always, the star's beauty details shined as brightly as her metallic gown. González’s exceptional premiere look included a structured brow , glossy highlight , and a blotted red lip, created by makeup artist Diane Buzzetta. However, her ponytail sculpted by Cherilyn Farris is what made me do a double-take.

Slicked back and pulled to the middle of her head, the actor’s typically shoulder-length hair was plaited into a single braid that grazed the top of her hips (likely thanks to a few well-placed extensions). She secured the braid's tail with a metal-accented scrunchie that matched her silver dress, adding a bit of edge to the traditional hairstyle.

Eiza González walks the Ash red carpet with an extra-long braided ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Braided ponytails are an easy way to take a quintessential updo to new heights. The hairstyle is also certifiably trendy again, as different variations were spotted all over Fashion Month . Street-style enthusiasts from all over the world personalized the relatively easy-to-replicate hairstyle with everything from oversize scrunchies (in Copenhagen) to bows and seashell-shaped clips (in Paris).

Personally, I can vouch for braided ponytails beyond the red carpet. They're a great way to get extra wears out of a sew-in or braids that you want to stretch before your next hair appointment or wash day .

I feel like I’ve mastered the art of the slicked-back ponytail braid, so ahead, I’ve listed the products that I’ve been using to get the look. Plus, I tracked down accessories for a personal, metallic touch like Eiza González's.

La Bonne Brosse Shine & Care Hairbrush La Bonne Brosse's boar-bristled shine and care hairbrush has been my go-to for slicking my hair back into my braided ponytails. The bristles are hard enough to wrangle my coily hair into place—and I absolutely love how luxe the brush looks and feels in the hand.

Wetline Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel $6.50 at Amazon This gel's massive container is a huge part of its appeal for me. I've had mine since 2018 and am only now running out, nearly seven years later. That said, it's perfect for daily wear and doesn't flake after reapplication. On the off-chance that build-up forms before the weekend's wash day, just add some water to your hair: The gel will go back to looking good as new.

RPZL The Bella Cuff $24 at Amazon Created by writer and influencer Bella Gerard, this ponytail cuff comes in gold and silver. It's perfect accessory to give González’s edgy ponytail a metallic extra touch.