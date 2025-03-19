Eiza González Confirms Braided Ponytails Are So Back
Elegant, yet simple to recreate—a win-win.
Eiza González is proof that a simple hairstyle can be red-carpet worthy. On Mar. 17, the actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Ash wearing a form-fitting, liquid-silver dress by Ferretti and an even more eye-catching braided ponytail.
As always, the star's beauty details shined as brightly as her metallic gown. González’s exceptional premiere look included a structured brow, glossy highlight, and a blotted red lip, created by makeup artist Diane Buzzetta. However, her ponytail sculpted by Cherilyn Farris is what made me do a double-take.
Slicked back and pulled to the middle of her head, the actor’s typically shoulder-length hair was plaited into a single braid that grazed the top of her hips (likely thanks to a few well-placed extensions). She secured the braid's tail with a metal-accented scrunchie that matched her silver dress, adding a bit of edge to the traditional hairstyle.
Braided ponytails are an easy way to take a quintessential updo to new heights. The hairstyle is also certifiably trendy again, as different variations were spotted all over Fashion Month. Street-style enthusiasts from all over the world personalized the relatively easy-to-replicate hairstyle with everything from oversize scrunchies (in Copenhagen) to bows and seashell-shaped clips (in Paris).
Personally, I can vouch for braided ponytails beyond the red carpet. They're a great way to get extra wears out of a sew-in or braids that you want to stretch before your next hair appointment or wash day.
I feel like I’ve mastered the art of the slicked-back ponytail braid, so ahead, I’ve listed the products that I’ve been using to get the look. Plus, I tracked down accessories for a personal, metallic touch like Eiza González's.
La Bonne Brosse's boar-bristled shine and care hairbrush has been my go-to for slicking my hair back into my braided ponytails. The bristles are hard enough to wrangle my coily hair into place—and I absolutely love how luxe the brush looks and feels in the hand.
This gel's massive container is a huge part of its appeal for me. I've had mine since 2018 and am only now running out, nearly seven years later. That said, it's perfect for daily wear and doesn't flake after reapplication. On the off-chance that build-up forms before the weekend's wash day, just add some water to your hair: The gel will go back to looking good as new.
Created by writer and influencer Bella Gerard, this ponytail cuff comes in gold and silver. It's perfect accessory to give González’s edgy ponytail a metallic extra touch.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
