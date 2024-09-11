“I’m a victim of the Mielle hair products,” TikTok influencer Bethanny titled a video earlier this week. In her hands, she holds a large chunk of hair no longer on her head. The video, which blames Mielle’s cult-favorite Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil and Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo for her hair loss, received over four million views.

The content creator’s experience with one of the fastest-growing hair brands in the multicultural sector evidently didn’t exist in a vacuum.

Following her viral share earlier this week, dozens of Mielle users with natural hair have posted their own experiences on social media. Marie Claire’s Associate Social Media editor, Ashlyn Delaney, is one of many who had a lightbulb moment amidst the viral Mielle controversy.

“I used up the shampoo, conditioners, and styling products. What’s insane is I would use it in between protective styles, and my hair would feel great, but how it would fall out between wash days was actually insane,” she shared with the team on Slack. “I never thought about it until this all started to come out. It was to the point where my hair wouldn’t stay in the braid…one time it came out from the root.”

Rumors are swirling that the brand’s January 2023 acquisition by Proctor & Gamble led to a covert formulation change, resulting in the piles of shedded hair content creators are sharing now. However, brand founder and current CEO Monique Rodriguez insists the formulas have remained steadfast and that products are rigorously tested for both efficacy and safety.

Third-party tests have shown no signs of irritation or sensitization, and independent experts believe it’s unlikely that Mielle is solely responsible for such dramatic and widespread hair loss.

With the Mielle controversy an internet swarm of she-said-she-said, Marie Claire turned to cosmetic chemists and board-certified dermatologists for an unbiased opinion. Ahead, find an up-to-date breakdown of the controversy and what it means for your haircare routine.

Do Mielle Products Cause Hair Loss?

The videos of Mielle “victims” appear convincing—and by the looks of it, the hair loss coinciding with the product use is widespread across those with a natural hair texture. That said, Robert Finney, MD FAAD and board-certified dermatologist, emphasizes, "No specific ingredient should cause clumps of hair to fall out," so the oil and shampoo are not solely to blame.

“It’s unlikely they cause severe hair loss—it’s usually multi-factorial,” adds hair expert and chemist Alexandra Arriaga. “Things like genetics, stress, and medical conditions can play a role, so evaluating all possibilities is essential before attributing them solely to the products.”

From an ingredient standpoint, however, Mielle’s formulations include some essential oils and seed oils that may prompt irritation, sensitivity, or even sudden scalp inflammation, leading to hair loss or breakage. “There are irritants like peppermint and nicotinate,” cosmetic chemist Ginger King explains. “If people have a sensitive scalp and keep scratching due to the intended sensations, that could be a reason for some hair loss. It’s not the products, but the sensitivity of individuals."

It's also possible that people have developed an allergy to the products after positive results for six months to a year. "Essential oils are a common cause of contact allergies. That means that when you have repeated exposure to a contact allergen, your body will become sensitized over time and develop allergic contact dermatitis," Aamna Adel, MD FAAD and board-certified dermatologist, tells me. "This is just my theory as to why people may not have experienced any issues with the products at first and then developed itchy scalp and hair loss down the line."

Have Mielle’s Products Been Reformulated by Proctor & Gamble?

Mielle started off small in 2014, but even as it expanded into 87 countries and over 100,000 stores, its proprietary blend of herbs, amino acids, and minerals have remained the selling point. When Proctor & Gamble purchased Mielle for an undisclosed sum in January 2023, many consumers believed the change of hands had negatively impacted the formulas.

While the labels look identical and Mielle has repeatedly assured consumers that their formulas have not been altered, long-term users think the ingredient sourcing or the concentration of active ingredients has affected the product’s efficacy. (There is no evidence of this change.)

Has Mielle Responded to the Hair Loss Criticism?

Following the backlash on TikTok, Rodriguez shared a video on Mielle’s Instagram page on Sunday, Sept. 8, to reassure consumers that her formulas have remained the same from 2019 to 2024. “When I made the decision to partner with P&G, it was driven by my vision to take Mielle to new heights and become a global beauty brand. I am so grateful for the opportunity that this partnership has brought us,” she says, citing the brand’s ability to become the first textured hair sponsor of the WNBA and partner with HBCUs. “Our products are created with healthy ingredients and formulated to deliver safe and healthy results. That commitment has never wavered. If you have any doubts, I encourage you to explore our labels. There have been no changes…Since the P&G acquisition, nothing has changed.”

On Monday, Sept. 9, the brand shared an additional statement to emphasize that “none of the negative experiences alleged have been medically confirmed by our products.”

Marie Claire contacted the brand to see if they plan to explore the consumer complaints further. “We constantly evaluate the quality of our products for compliance and safety. Internal and third-party independent labs undergo rigorous and frequent testing to ensure product safety and efficacy," a representative said.

Should You Stop Using Mielle?

According to the experts, the only reason to stop using Mielle products is if you’re experiencing irritation. No lawsuits against the brand or concrete medical diagnoses state that the hair products are the sole cause of hair loss.

Still, Dr. Finney adds that people with dandruff should avoid Mielle products, as the oil can trigger a flare. "We don't know why so many people are claiming that they're losing hair from these products," says Dr. Adel, noting that hair loss and breakage could be due to dozens of factors. "If you're not experiencing any symptoms at all, you can continue. I would caution people that using anything with an essential oil increases your risk of contact allergic dermatitis in the future. My main thing is that people are just aware."