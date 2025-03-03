Miley Cyrus Added Micro Bangs to Her Bleached Brows for the Oscars After-Party

Miley Cyrus knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. Not only did she arrive at the 2025 Oscars with a new boyfriend in tow, but she also debuted dramatic bleached brows to compliment her black embellished McQueen gown. The Grammy winner is no stranger to taking risks for the step-and-repeats of Hollywood, often showing up to award shows in a risqué naked dress or an archival Bob Mackie stunner. But Cyrus also understands that the only thing better than showcasing a jaw-dropping beauty look for the Academy Awards is, well, adding in an entirely new element for the after-party.

Cyrus rolled up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party after a stunning quick change, with a new set of micro bangs (which she chopped at her house right after the ceremony), the rest of her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Celebrity stylist Bob Recine was responsible for the cut, which was inspired by her Maison Margiela dress and the vintage clothing era that Cyrus as embraced recently. Per a press release from the Nexxus brand, "Recine and Miley wanted to do something completely different by highlighting her freshly cut bangs, matched with a shaggy pony to enhance Margiela’s deconstructed feel."

Miley Cyrus at the Oscars VF after party, new micro bangs in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her prior bangs were a bit longer to accent her trendy jellyfish haircut, this itty bitty chop really allowed her bleached brows and lavender smokey eye to take center stage. To keep the bangs under control and enhance them even more, Recine used the cult-favorite Nexxus Slick Stick to section the hair into "wedges" above her brows. He then took her dry hair and added plenty of Nexxus Volume Medium Hold Mousse to brush it back into a tight “upswept, V shaped pony” at the crown of her head, which emphasized Cyrus' facial structure. To finish out the look, he added in a rough blow dry and a mist of XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray to create a cool wind-blown, shaggy pony.

Miley Cyrus rocking her new micro bangs at the VF after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Margiela little black dress was also the perfect party-ready look to dance the night away with the Academy's biggest stars. She also swapped her sparkly chandelier earrings for oversized diamond hoops, keeping her neck bare for bit of uninterrupted skin. The enviable sheen on her décolletage begs the question—what body oil is she using and how fast can I get it delivered?

And although her look could have easily fit in at a nightclub rager in Berlin or Paris, Ms. Cyrus fittingly reminds us that she is the queen of bold beauty looks wherever the night's biggest party is happening.

Shop a few of Recine's must-have products to recreate your own Oscar-worthy micro bangs and ponytail look at home.

