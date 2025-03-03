Miley Cyrus Added Micro Bangs to Her Bleached Brows for the Oscars After-Party
We love a quick change.
Miley Cyrus knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. Not only did she arrive at the 2025 Oscars with a new boyfriend in tow, but she also debuted dramatic bleached brows to compliment her black embellished McQueen gown. The Grammy winner is no stranger to taking risks for the step-and-repeats of Hollywood, often showing up to award shows in a risqué naked dress or an archival Bob Mackie stunner. But Cyrus also understands that the only thing better than showcasing a jaw-dropping beauty look for the Academy Awards is, well, adding in an entirely new element for the after-party.
Cyrus rolled up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party after a stunning quick change, with a new set of micro bangs (which she chopped at her house right after the ceremony), the rest of her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Celebrity stylist Bob Recine was responsible for the cut, which was inspired by her Maison Margiela dress and the vintage clothing era that Cyrus as embraced recently. Per a press release from the Nexxus brand, "Recine and Miley wanted to do something completely different by highlighting her freshly cut bangs, matched with a shaggy pony to enhance Margiela’s deconstructed feel."
While her prior bangs were a bit longer to accent her trendy jellyfish haircut, this itty bitty chop really allowed her bleached brows and lavender smokey eye to take center stage. To keep the bangs under control and enhance them even more, Recine used the cult-favorite Nexxus Slick Stick to section the hair into "wedges" above her brows. He then took her dry hair and added plenty of Nexxus Volume Medium Hold Mousse to brush it back into a tight “upswept, V shaped pony” at the crown of her head, which emphasized Cyrus' facial structure. To finish out the look, he added in a rough blow dry and a mist of XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray to create a cool wind-blown, shaggy pony.
Her Margiela little black dress was also the perfect party-ready look to dance the night away with the Academy's biggest stars. She also swapped her sparkly chandelier earrings for oversized diamond hoops, keeping her neck bare for bit of uninterrupted skin. The enviable sheen on her décolletage begs the question—what body oil is she using and how fast can I get it delivered?
And although her look could have easily fit in at a nightclub rager in Berlin or Paris, Ms. Cyrus fittingly reminds us that she is the queen of bold beauty looks wherever the night's biggest party is happening.
Shop a few of Recine's must-have products to recreate your own Oscar-worthy micro bangs and ponytail look at home.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.
-
The 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Looks Redefine "Head-Turning"
Nearly-naked dresses were just the start.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Turns the Oscars After-Party Into Date Night
Her lacy corset dress set the mood.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Just Dressed Princess Lilibet in Two Relatable Mall Brands for Rare Video
Lili looked adorable for a playdate with auntie Serena Williams.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Demi Moore's 2025 Oscars Hairstyle Is a Throwback to This 2000s Cover Story
Her signature look remains iconic.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
The Most Glamorous 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates
Tune in for can't-miss hair, makeup, and manicure looks at film's biggest night.
By Hannah Baxter Last updated
-
Emma Stone’s Oscars Glam Takes a Major 2024 Makeup Trend to the Next Level
Her manicure and lipstick are perfectly matchy-matchy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
There's No Sign of 'Dune' in Zendaya's Retro, Wavy Oscars Bob
No signs of 'Dune' beauty here.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Lupita Nyong’o Walks the Oscars Red Carpet Coated in Shimmering Silver Glitter
She tossed some silver sparkle into her hair, too.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Gabrielle Union's Ornate Oscars 2024 Updo Is the "Perfect Snatched Bun"
And she used her 'Flawless' haircare line for the look.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Lily Gladstone's 2024 Oscars Hairstyle Includes a Secret Nod to Her Heritage
Her hairstylist tells us all about the personal touch.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Uses This Reverse Logic Trick to Make Her Oscars Lipstick Last All Night
Save this Georgie Eisdell-approved technique for your next major event.
By Samantha Holender Published