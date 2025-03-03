Miley Cyrus Matches Boyfriend Maxx Morando at the 2025 Oscars in a "Surprisingly Demure" Dress
It's shockingly low-key.
Miley Cyrus has arrived at the 2025 Oscars red carpet and, per usual, the pop star is making a scene. She used the highly-anticipated event on March 2 as an opportunity to go red carpet official with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando. Together, the couple took the step-and-repeat in coordinating all-black looks, with Cyrus in an embellished McQueen gown and Morando in a matching two-piece sit.
Though the "Flowers" singer is most famous for her jaw-dropping naked looks, her outfit for the 97th Annual Academy Awards was nothing short of demure. She wore a high-neck gown covered in elegant beadwork. The Victorian-inspired design did feature a subtly sheer mesh skirt, but that was the piece's most risqué detail.
Though Cyrus's gown featured a few edgy elements—like lace gloves and bleached eyebrows—the rest of her ensemble was all elegance. While the number is a major departure from her previous style eras (there wasn't a nipple pasty or thong in sight), the look falls perfectly in line with her new '80s glam-rock aesthetic—the theme of her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. Thus far, sophisticated noir numbers have become a signature of the era.
Cyrus's man, meanwhile, perfectly matched her freak, if you will. He too wore all-black, embellishing his sleek suit with a beaded rose that matched Cryrus's bedazzled halter gown. The two also chose similar footwear styles, both opting for coordinating black leather styles.
New music, new man, new era.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
