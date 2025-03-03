Miley Cyrus Matches Boyfriend Maxx Morando at the 2025 Oscars in a "Surprisingly Demure" Dress

Miley Cyrus has arrived at the 2025 Oscars red carpet and, per usual, the pop star is making a scene. She used the highly-anticipated event on March 2 as an opportunity to go red carpet official with her new boyfriend Maxx Morando. Together, the couple took the step-and-repeat in coordinating all-black looks, with Cyrus in an embellished McQueen gown and Morando in a matching two-piece sit.

Though the "Flowers" singer is most famous for her jaw-dropping naked looks, her outfit for the 97th Annual Academy Awards was nothing short of demure. She wore a high-neck gown covered in elegant beadwork. The Victorian-inspired design did feature a subtly sheer mesh skirt, but that was the piece's most risqué detail.

The pop star wore a high-neck gown embellished with intricate beading. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Cyrus's gown featured a few edgy elements—like lace gloves and bleached eyebrows—the rest of her ensemble was all elegance. While the number is a major departure from her previous style eras (there wasn't a nipple pasty or thong in sight), the look falls perfectly in line with her new '80s glam-rock aesthetic—the theme of her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. Thus far, sophisticated noir numbers have become a signature of the era.

Cyrus accessorized with lace gloves and Maison Boucheron jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus's man, meanwhile, perfectly matched her freak, if you will. He too wore all-black, embellishing his sleek suit with a beaded rose that matched Cryrus's bedazzled halter gown. The two also chose similar footwear styles, both opting for coordinating black leather styles.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando went red carpet official at the 2025 Oscars in matching all-black looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New music, new man, new era.