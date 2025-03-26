With the final season of Stranger Things still on the horizon (we hear rumors that it will debut sometime this fall) Millie Bobby Brown has plenty to commemorate. After all, she's spent almost a decade of her young life playing the telekinetic Eleven on the hit Netflix show—why wouldn't she feel inspired to cut her hair into a cunty little bob, aka the season's most in-demand haircut trend, to bid her character adieu?

Hairstylist Peter Burkill is the mastermind behind the chin-grazing cut, which shed at least eight inches from her former mermaid-esque locks. Having burst onto the Hollywood scene with her shaved head in Stranger Things, Brown is certainly accustomed to rocking any length of hair, no matter how short.

Her makeup artist Buster Knight posted a shot of the actor at a Florence by Mills event rocking flipped-in ends and her now-signature buttery blonde shade. Paired with her fire engine red leather jacket, black tights, pointy black heels, and leopard print hot pants, the 20-year-old looked saucy and sophisticated for a day of promoting her beauty brand.

Of course, as a bonafide member of Gen Z, Brown also took to TikTok to show off her new 'do, writing in her caption, "Millie Bobby Bob," as she danced in a lavender hoodie. Fans seemed to enjoy the tongue twister, adding in the comments, "millie bonnie bobby brown bonjovi blonde bob," and "Heyy Millie BOBby Brown," among other haircut puns.

Brown is also wrapping up press for her Netflix film 'Electric State' and is clearly eager to embrace the spring weather with a fresh crop. It feels fitting that the burgeoning beauty mogul (and blissful newlywed) continues to surprise us with her trendy hairstyle choices throughout the rest of the year. As fans of an impromptu chop, we can only hope that the actor will inch even closer to her former buzzed look for the season five premiere and final foray as the iconic Eleven.