Demi Moore will forever be a walking mood board. On November 10, the actress was seen arriving at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. Dressed in a white suit and a gorgeous blue button-up underneath, Moore was the epitome of a chic woman on the go. I don’t know if it was the adorable puppy that she was carrying, but my eyes immediately went to her hands, which were decorated with the most seasonally appropriate manicure.

​Moore’s nails were cut and filed into a medium-length coffin shape and painted a gorgeous deep cherry red, arguably the most trendy nail shade of the season. A glossy top coat added a healthy-looking shine, and of course, her puppy was the finishing (and most adorable) touch.

Demi Moore is seen arriving at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on November 10, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red nails have been the it-manicure of the season, a winter trend that has held strong for the last two years. Numerous other celebrities have even joined in on the fun. Back in October, Dua Lipa was spotted in a similar manicure, opting for an oval shape instead of a coffin. Shortly after, Selena Gomez’s manicurist posted her version of the hairstyle, which featured a deep, blackened version of the hue. Even Cameron Diaz has gotten in on the red nail movement.

This is a trend that I don’t see coming to an end any time soon. That being said, if you want to put your DIY hat on to get a manicure similar to Moore’s, keep reading for an easy shopping list that will get your at-home salon in top shape.

