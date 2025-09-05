PSA: Great Cuticle Care Is My Best-Kept Secret to Rich Girl Nails

This five-step routine gives me the cleanest-looking manicure.

hands pictured close up being treated with cuticle oils and creams
(Image credit: Getty | Soft Services | L'Occitane)
Growing up, my mom always talked about her grandmother's hands. Somehow, they defied aging—her nails were long, strong, and perfectly kept, and the skin on her hands was silky-smooth. She credited it to shielding herself from the sun, a love for hand creams, and regular at-home manicures. She never painted her nails, though. Instead, she swore by castor oil and slipping on cotton socks overnight to lock in moisture. While I can't commit to that kind of nightly ritual, I've taken inspiration from her dedication to hand care—and that's where my favorite cuticle treatments come in.

Here's the thing: even the best nail polish or gel can't disguise dry, ragged cuticles. Other than the cuticle's function as a protective barrier from germs and bacteria, when properly maintained, it's the secret to your nails look healthy and clean. Ahead, I've shared my my go-to routine for soft, well-maintained cuticles, including the best creams, oils, and overnight treatments.

close up before and after treatment of hands

A photo of hands and nails before and after cuticle treatment.

(Image credit: Future)

Slick Stick

The most vital step—right after clean, washed hands—is to make sure my cuticles get a designated treatment. More moisture throughout the day is ideal for my dry, dehydrated nails. My favorite way to do this is with a conveniently bottled stick formulation. This way, I can toss one in my bag and keep one on my bedside table without worrying about a bottle spilling.

Designer Hands

If there's something I often forget to do but would really benefit from, it's regularly using a hand cream. That's where my designer beauty favorites come in—and, trust me, they perform just as well as they look.

Dream Cream

When we go to bed for the night, our body and skin go into repair mode. That's why I like to load up on all my active-packed formulations, including an ultra-moisturizing retinol hand cream that also targets my cuticles.

Treat Yourself

When I have a little extra time at night or need a good Sunday refresh, after my everything shower, I do a full hand care routine. It helps keep my hands in top shape all week.

Strengthen & Lengthen

When I think about caring for my cuticles, I see it as part of the whole picture—my entire nail beds included. That's where a nail strengthener comes into play. But these polishes are not like the old-fashioned, smelly formulas of the past. Instead, they provide a "my-nail-but-better" look.

