Growing up, my mom always talked about her grandmother's hands. Somehow, they defied aging—her nails were long, strong, and perfectly kept, and the skin on her hands was silky-smooth. She credited it to shielding herself from the sun, a love for hand creams, and regular at-home manicures. She never painted her nails, though. Instead, she swore by castor oil and slipping on cotton socks overnight to lock in moisture. While I can't commit to that kind of nightly ritual, I've taken inspiration from her dedication to hand care—and that's where my favorite cuticle treatments come in.

Here's the thing: even the best nail polish or gel can't disguise dry, ragged cuticles. Other than the cuticle's function as a protective barrier from germs and bacteria, when properly maintained, it's the secret to your nails look healthy and clean. Ahead, I've shared my my go-to routine for soft, well-maintained cuticles, including the best creams, oils, and overnight treatments.

A photo of hands and nails before and after cuticle treatment. (Image credit: Future)

Slick Stick

The most vital step—right after clean, washed hands—is to make sure my cuticles get a designated treatment. More moisture throughout the day is ideal for my dry, dehydrated nails. My favorite way to do this is with a conveniently bottled stick formulation. This way, I can toss one in my bag and keep one on my bedside table without worrying about a bottle spilling.

Designer Hands

If there's something I often forget to do but would really benefit from, it's regularly using a hand cream. That's where my designer beauty favorites come in—and, trust me, they perform just as well as they look.

Dior Vernis Crème Abricot $34 at Nordstrom This treatment cream has been around for a long time (I'm talking since 1963) and continues to remain a bestseller in the Dior beauty line. It has stunning packaging and a signature, soothing, calming scent that makes me feel extra luxurious when applying it. Chanel L'huile Camelia Nail Treatment $33 at Nordstrom Anything with the Chanel logo on it makes for a pretty vanity addition. However, besides the packaging, the treatment itself is like liquid gold. It's filled with ceramides for ultra-moisture, and its sponge-tip applicator makes for easy use.

Dream Cream

When we go to bed for the night, our body and skin go into repair mode. That's why I like to load up on all my active-packed formulations, including an ultra-moisturizing retinol hand cream that also targets my cuticles.

Soft Services Theraplush $36 at Sephora Fact: Hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging. I use this retinol hand cream that also relies on panthenol and colloidal oatmeal for cuticle soothing and smoothing benefits. Caudalíe Hand and Nail Cream $16 at Sephora French skincare will forever house some of my favorite beauty products, and this one from Caudalíe is filled with polyphenol-rich grapeseed. The antioxidant benefits help with the skin's defense and regenerative properties.

Treat Yourself

When I have a little extra time at night or need a good Sunday refresh, after my everything shower, I do a full hand care routine. It helps keep my hands in top shape all week.

Paume Nail Care Bundle $98 at mypaume.com Paume is my newest brand discovery, and it has genuinely transformed the hand care game. I love this set that includes an exfoliating cleanser, nail brush, hand balm, and a nail and cuticle cream. VOESH New York Mani Moments Lavender Relieve $6 at voesh.com Lavender is always the scent that puts me into a deep relaxation and zen mode before bedtime. This manicure kit includes a butter, mask, scrub, and nail file for ultimate moisture and cuticle maintenance.

Strengthen & Lengthen

When I think about caring for my cuticles, I see it as part of the whole picture—my entire nail beds included. That's where a nail strengthener comes into play. But these polishes are not like the old-fashioned, smelly formulas of the past. Instead, they provide a "my-nail-but-better" look.

Manucurist Active Glow $19 at Bluemercury Rose water nails have been one of the biggest manicure trends as of late, and Manucurist is the one to thank for its Active Glow polishes. The best part? It's formulated with a ton of nail-strengthening ingredients, so it actively repairs nails while looking pretty, too. Londontown Perfecting Nail Veil in #4 $20 at Ulta Beauty Think of this strengthener and moisturizer polish as airbrushed makeup, but for your nail. Aptly named, the Nail Veil evens and smooths out any imperfections on the nail bed.

