Demi Moore will never fully escape the “aging backward” rumors, partly because her hair seems to become more lustrous every year. On Sept. 11, the actress was photographed arriving at the Kering Foundation Caring For Women dinner in New York City, an event focused on gender-based violence. For the occasion, Moore was dressed in a gorgeous sheer black dress with chainlink detailing, dripping in gorgeous silver-toned jewels. Still, her stunning mane is what pulls the look together and serves as a strong rebuttal to the resurgence of the bob haircut.

Moore’s hair was elegant in its simplicity. She wore it swept to the side with a middle part, letting her gorgeous waves cascade over her shoulder like a waterfall. No extra accessories were added, so her stunning diamond drop earrings took center stage.

Demi Moore is seen arriving at the Kering Caring For Women Dinner during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore has never been one to shy away from a good hair transformation. From her buzz cut and pixie eras back in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, to her bright blonde hair color in 2020, Moore's rolodex of incredible hairstyles is virtually endless. She joins a growing list of celebrities like Tate McCrae, Ciara, and Sloane Stephens who have been enjoying playing with longer hair lengths recently, and as someone who has firmly been in the land of the lob, this is the first time in a while I’ve genuinely considered letting my hair grow back.

Moore’s hairstyle is pretty simple to do at home, so keep reading for the products—including some of my favorite hair extensions—that can help you achieve the look yourself.

