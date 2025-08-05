Coffin Nails Are Making a Comeback, and These 16 Manicures Are All the Proof You Need

My fingers have never looked better.

coffin nail collage
(Image credit: Instagram)
I'm never more indecisive than when it comes to picking a nail shape. As much as all my friends love their almond-shaped nails, I've never loved them on myself. Ovals aren't sturdy enough, and I've just never been a short, square nail girl. But I recently got on board with the coffin nail trend—and I don't think I'm ever going back.

Coffin nails strike the perfect balance between square and almond. They're similar to a stiletto-shaped nail, but instead of a sharp point at the tips, they're squared off (think: the shape of a ballerina's pointe shoe). Coffin-shaped nails will give you a "sleek, bold, and unapologetically polished look," says Morgan Haile, nail expert and brand ambassador at Morgan Taylor and Gelish. They work best on a longer, natural nail, but you can always opt for gel extensions if you want to test out the shape.

I'm not the only one who's into coffin nails lately. Khloé Kardashian paired two summer manicure trends together—coffin nails and pastel nails—for her birthday last month, and Jennifer Lopez added a designer flair to her own birthday coffin nails as well.

To help you choose your new manicure, I rounded up my 16 favorite coffin nail ideas to try at your next nail appointment. Read on for all the inspo, and get ready to screenshot to show your nail artist.

Floral Coffin Nails

floral coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Floral manis are flattering no matter the time of year. These intricate, multi-colored flowers pop against a nude polish base. If these feel too summery, choose fall nail polish colors for the floral designs.

Naked Manicure Perfector - Nude
Zoya
Naked Manicure Perfector in Nude

In the Nude Nail Lacquer
Morgan Taylor
In the Nude Nail Lacquer

Chrome Coffin

periwinkle chrome coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Long coffin nails paired with a simple design will forever be chic. The periwinkle polish topped with chrome powder is proof that a glazed donut manicure looks stunning with any shade.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blues/greens - Charge It to Their Room
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Charge It to Their Room

Le Glazed! Chrome Nail Powder Set
Le Mini Macaron
Le Glazed! Chrome Nail Powder Set

Golden Coffin

gold coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Super long coffin nails were a mid-2010s staple that nail fanatics still love today. If you love this gold-on-gold look, try a sparkly gold nail polish and top it with golden nail decals. Nail art beginners can opt instead for just the sparkling base coat and still get major wow factor.

Metallics Nail Polish - Summit of Style
Essie
Nail Polish in Summit of Style

Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Nefertiti
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Nefertiti

Smoky Frenchies

gray smoky french manicure coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Coffin nails are a dream shape for super classic French manicures. Dressing up your Frenchie for a black tie event or just a moody moment? This design combines a subtle smoky marbling design along with gray tips and nail rhinestones for a formal look.

Salon Effects Nail Accents Nail Art Decal - Sweet Life
Sally Hansen
Salon Effects Nail Accents

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blacks/whites/grays - Rub-A-Pub-Pub
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Rub-A-Pub-Pub

Rosy Coffins

long red rose coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Roses are red, violets are blue, rosy coffin nails are perfect for you. (Sorry, I couldn't help myself.) These hyper-realistic roses work well on a longer coffin-shaped nail extension to accommodate two flowers instead of one.

Gelxtend Nail Tips - Long Coffin
Dashing Diva
GelXtend Nail Tips in Long Coffin

Insta Dri Crème & Shimmer Everyday Opulence Nail Polish Collection - Pomp & Plum
Sally Hansen
Insta Dri Nail Color in Pomp & Plum

Milk Bath Coffin Nails

milky white coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Milk bath nails have been a simple go-to for mani minimalists all year long, but adding some 3D builder gel and metallic accents is a creative way to zhuzh them up.

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish - Marshmallow
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Makartt
3D Sculpture Gel
Makartt
3D Sculpture Gel

Color Pop Coffin

bright colorful coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

There's nothing like a vibrant pop of color on my nails to make me smile, especially in the warm summer months. If you're feeling bold, lean into multiple colors like these super long coffin nails, or stick to one bright color for a simpler take.

402 Vantine Fuchsia, Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish in Vantine Fuchsia

Les Mains Hermès, Nail Polish, Orange Boîte
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in Orange Boîte

Seashell Coffin Nails

milky white seashell medium length coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Seashell-like nails are equal parts dreamy, intricate, and mermaid-esque. If you have long natural nails, use strengthening structural gel to support them for this look. Otherwise, opting for a medium-length soft gel coffin nail extension will be your best bet.

Gelish - Clear Brush-On Structure Gel
Gelish
Clear Brush-On Structure Gel

Soft Gel Tips Medium Coffin 160 Count
Gelish
Soft Gel Tips in Natural Medium Coffin

Moody Aura Coffin Nails

dark purple aura coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Aura nails are one of my favorite simple nail art design ideas. I usually go with a dark color as the base, like this deep plum shade, and then my nail artist airbrushes a lighter color in the middle, like this lilac shade, to create the aura effect.

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish - Wicked
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Wicked

Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer, Crème Cool Tones - a Waltz in the Park
China Glaze
Nail Lacquer in A Waltz in the Park

Rose Quartz Coffin Nails

pink and white rose quartz coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

More really is less sometimes, especially when it comes to coffin-shaped tips. Pink and white will always be a classic, and this mani takes things to the next level with simple yet stunning ombré and rose quartz marbling designs.

Kiss Products Bare-But-Better Press-On Fake Nails - Medium Coffin - Nude - 28ct
KISS
Bare-But-Better Press-On Nails

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Perfect Press-On Coffin Nails, Soul Pink
Sally Hansen
Salon Effects Perfect Press-On Coffin Nails in Soul Pink

Lemon Drop Yellow Coffin Tips

yellow floral french manicure short coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

I know I'm not the first person, and I doubt I'll be the last, to tell you that yellow is beauty's favorite color right now. From butter yellow to lemontini nails, it's the hottest shade this season. If you're not ready to go all in on yellow, simply go for a French tip featuring the joyful color.

Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Lemon Sorbet
Le Mini Macaron
Nail Lacquer in Lemon Sorbet

Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Reds/oranges/yellows - My Ca-Banana
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in My Ca-Banana

Underwater Swirls Coffin Nails

turquoise french coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Summer's not over yet, which means I'm still dreaming of weekends at the beach. These seaside swirly nails bring my dreams to life with a turquoise marbling technique and dainty silver caviar-like nail beads.

Sutokaka
3D Mixed Sizes Nail Art Studs
Sutokaka
3D Mixed Sizes Nail Art Studs

Blues + Greens Nail Polish - in the Cab-Ana
Essie
Nail Lacquer in In the Cab-Ana

Animal Print Coffin Nails

cow and zebra print french manicure with yellow flowers on short coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Animal print manis have been popular with celebs and nail enthusiasts alike. These zebra and cow print short coffin nails are next-level with the addition of yellow flowers, and they can be created at home with the help of some nail art brushes and 3D builder gel. Not ready to try builder gel? Adhere nail wraps or decals to get a similar look.

Nail Art Design Brush & Tool Kit
Red Carpet Manicure
Nail Art Design Brush & Tool Kit

Salon Effects Nail Strips - Phen-Animal
Sally Hansen
Salon Effects Nail Strips in Phen-Animal

Ornamental Coffin Nails

matte white coffin nails with silver and pearl decorations

(Image credit: Instagram)

Manicure maximalists, this one's for you. These silver and pearl decorations atop a cream-colored matte mani are chunky, fun, and fit for a princess.

OPI
Matte Top Coat
OPI
Matte Top Coat

Cnd Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish - 108 Cream Puff - 0.5 Fl Oz
CND
Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish in Cream Puff

Brown French Mani

brown french manicure short coffin nails

(Image credit: Instagram)

Brown is that perfect transitional shade that can take you from season to season. As summer begins to wrap up, thinking about more autumnal shades is going to be top of mind. If you aren't ready to fully leave summer behind (I'm not!), add a touch of brown to your French mani tips.

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 105 - Particulière

OPI
Nail Lacquer in Endless Sun-Ner
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Endless Sun-Ner

Blue Splash Coffin Nails

long clear coffin nails with blue nail art

(Image credit: Instagram)

With celebs like Selena Gomez and Anne Hathaway co-signing on the naked manicure trend earlier this year and showing off nails with nothing but clear polish, you can get in on the trend with clear gel coffin extensions, too. Add some splashes of cobalt blue nail polish to dress it up a bit.

Sally Hansen
Hard as Nails Nail Polish in Crystal Clear
Sally Hansen
Hard as Nails Nail Polish in Crystal Clear

Nail Lacquer - It's Brittney Beach
Orly
Nail Lacquer in It's Brittney Beach

Meet the Expert

headshot of morgan haile
Morgan Haile

Morgan Haile knows nails—it's in her DNA. Born into the family business, she’s been a lifelong presence at Nail Alliance, the parent company of Gelish Soak-Off Gel and Morgan Taylor. You could say nail lacquer runs in her blood.

As a dedicated nail expert, Morgan is passionate about discovering the latest innovations—from cutting-edge, health-conscious formulas to the newest manicure trends and techniques. Her hands-on experience spans product development, trade show appearances, and active involvement in Research & Development, giving her a deep and authentic understanding of the industry.

Catharine Malzahn
Catharine Malzahn
Contributing Beauty Writer

Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.comSkincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.