Dua Lipa Gives Her Red Manicure a Chic Upgrade With Super Subtle Nail Art

There's no such thing as simple nail art when it comes to Dua Lipa. She's spent the last few months cycling through all kinds of complex nail designs, from a polka dot French manicure to classic tortoise shell nails—she even made nude nails look chic. So it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that even her classic red manicure featured a stylish, if very subtle, upgrade.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a carousel of photos to Instagram of her recent visit to New York City. In a few of the pics you can see that she's wearing a cherry red manicure that looks like a classic, all-over look at first glance, but when you look a little closer, you can see that her nails feature a subtle detail. She added a little bit of character to the look by tracing the outer edges of her nails with a thin, white line.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua Lipa's outline nails are just another reminder of why you don't have to limit yourself to only wearing red nail polish in the summertime, and if it is your go-to fall nail color, there are so many ways to play with the color outside of just wearing a solid, all-over red.

Outline nails have been popular for several years now, and not only is the design a great way to add something fun and low-key to an otherwise simple manicure, it's pretty easy to recreate on your own at home. For the best red nail polishes to mimic Dua Lipa's manicure, read ahead.

