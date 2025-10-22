Selena Gomez has been having a lot of fun exploring new manicure shades over the last few months (from soft lilac to powdered chrome), but with fall officially underway, it looks like she's found her go-to nail color. A week after stepping out with a "blood moon" manicure, she's back with a burgundy nail color that's even moodier than before.

The singer has had a busy few weeks of events and appearances following her wedding to Benny Blanco late last month. Over the weekend, she attended the Academy Museum Gala, where she stunned in an all-black velvet gown with beaded detailing around the neckline, and a few days later, she made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. For both occasions, she wore short, oval nails that were painted a dark wine red color.

Gomez's manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared photos of the nail color to Instagram. Per Bachik's caption, he used a gel nail polish from CND in the shade "Berry Boudoir" to get the look.

When it comes to nail colors, no shade is more classic than red. Bright reds are usually associated with summer and warmer weather, but deeper shades like berry and wine red mostly pop up during the fall and winter, since they capture the moodiness of the season while still being elegant and sophisticated. To shop Selena Gomez's exact berry manicure shade (as well as a few similar ones) read ahead.

