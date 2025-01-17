After a decade out of the spotlight, Cameron Diaz is officially back on the red carpet scene to promote her new movie, Back in Action. Naturally, the actress's return is accompanied by a heavy dose of 2025 winter nail trend inspiration with her cherry red nails.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Diaz was spotted in London, England, for a press appearance. Wearing a black turtle neck and pants, as well as a gray blazer—a look reminiscent of the one that she wore on the red carpet at the Berlin premiere on the 15th—The Holiday star kept the majority of her look in the neutral color category. Turn your attention to her manicure, though, and you'll find the cherry red nail trend is in full force.

Diaz’s manicure was a bright, bold scarlet, a definite contrast from the deeper, moodier, black cherry shades that have primarily dominated the celebrity nail scene (see: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Taylor Swift). Void of any art or designs , Diaz's nails were kept short and square, allowing the vibrant color to make a statement. She accessorized with gold rings, bracelets, a black top handle bag, and black boots.

Cameron Diaz was photographed while promoting her new movie, Back in Action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cherry red nails have been gaining popularity over the last year, being spotted on runways and red carpets alike. There’s even a running theory on TikTok about red nails attracting romantic attention. While there’s no scientific basis for that fact, red is a romantic, eye-catching shade, and as Diaz has proven, it is the perfect shade to add a subtle color pop to any outfit.

If you’ve taken a page out of her book and are now wearing your winter blacks consistently, find a shade of red nail polish that works well for your skin tone (cherry mocha is also having a moment right now, FYI) and make it a part of your daily uniform. Pro tip: pair it with a matching red lipstick, and you’ll look effortlessly chic.

Best Red Nail Polishes

Chanel Le Vernis - Pompier $32 at Chanel Chanel's Pompier is a warm-toned red that has a hint of pink in it. If you prefer your red nail polishes to lean a little more on the cool-toned side, this one's a must have.

Essie Nail Polish - Bordeaux $10 at Ulta As the name suggests, Essie's Bordeaux is a wine-red that looks darker the more you layer. If you switch up your nail polishes based on the seasons, this one will land squarely into your fall rotation.

OPI - Big Apple Red 11.99 at Amazon Looking for a true blue-based red to wear year-round? O.P.I.'s Big Apple Red is a staple for a reason—it looks good on every single skin tone, no matter what time of year you bring it out.