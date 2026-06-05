Lizzo Is Channelling Her Inner Bad B*tch With a Vibrant, Cherry Red Manicure
The perfect summer color.
I'm a neutral nail lover through and through, but Lizzo is reminding me that red will always be the supreme summer nail color.
The rapper is currently on a promotional tour for her new album, B*TCH, and she decided to make a surprise appearance at a bar in New York City this week. She popped out wearing a leopard print mini skirt with a graphic white t-shirt spelling out the name of her album in pink rhinestones. Her honey blonde hair was bone straight with a middle part and she wore smokey eyeshadow with a nude lip.
A few days ago, Lizzo attended the Los Angeles premiere of Scary Movie and kept things simple with a nude manicure, but considering the spicy name and subject matter of her album, it was only right that she switch things up and round out the look from Thursday night with a fiery manicure featuring cherry red nail polish on almond-shaped nails.
No nail color screams "bad b*tch" quite like red does, and with summer approaching, it's the perfect color to consider wearing if you want to keep your nails looking vibrant and fun. Aside from the fact that red comes in a variety of shades, from oxblood to apple red, there's an endless amount of designs that you can wear while playing around with the color.
To start off the summer with an all-over, cherry red look, read ahead to shop some of the best red nail polish shades similar to Lizzo's.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.