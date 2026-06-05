I'm a neutral nail lover through and through, but Lizzo is reminding me that red will always be the supreme summer nail color.

The rapper is currently on a promotional tour for her new album, B*TCH, and she decided to make a surprise appearance at a bar in New York City this week. She popped out wearing a leopard print mini skirt with a graphic white t-shirt spelling out the name of her album in pink rhinestones. Her honey blonde hair was bone straight with a middle part and she wore smokey eyeshadow with a nude lip.

A few days ago, Lizzo attended the Los Angeles premiere of Scary Movie and kept things simple with a nude manicure, but considering the spicy name and subject matter of her album, it was only right that she switch things up and round out the look from Thursday night with a fiery manicure featuring cherry red nail polish on almond-shaped nails.

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Lizzo wears a bright red manicure while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No nail color screams "bad b*tch" quite like red does, and with summer approaching, it's the perfect color to consider wearing if you want to keep your nails looking vibrant and fun. Aside from the fact that red comes in a variety of shades, from oxblood to apple red, there's an endless amount of designs that you can wear while playing around with the color.

To start off the summer with an all-over, cherry red look, read ahead to shop some of the best red nail polish shades similar to Lizzo's.

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