Zara Larsson has successfully branded herself as the queen of summer, so as it approaches, it's only right that she start off the season strong by wearing the most summery nail color of them all: hot pink.

The "Midnight Sun" singer spent some time in Ibiza this week, and while there, she attended a party celebrating fashion brand Desigual's 40th anniversary as well as the launch of its "Desigual Vintage" collection. For the party, she stayed true to her Y2K aesthetic by wearing a mini bodycon dress with a cowl-neck top and a print that featured cobalt blue, yellow, and gold colors. She paired the look with strappy kitten heels with a denim floral design, but it was her manicure that was more on brand than anything.

If you look closely at the red carpet photos, you can see that the singer wore a medium-length, almond-shaped manicure with a vibrant, hot pink nail polish shade.

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Zara Larsson wears a hot pink manicure to a Desigual event in Ibiza on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larsson is no stranger to wearing classic, crowd-pleasing nail designs. Before switching things up and wearing hot pink, she was spotted wearing a traditional French manicure with thick, square tips while performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in the UK last week.

When it comes to summer nail colors and designs, hot pink is as traditional as it gets, though there are tons of ways to spice up pink nails if you don't want them to look too plain, from design elements like polka dots to French tips to glitter. Replicate Zara Larsson's look at home (and add a small tweak if you want!) by shopping a few similar hot pink nail polishes ahead.

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