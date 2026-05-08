Selena Gomez is reminding me exactly why a simple red nail can never be beat.

On May 6, Gomez supported her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short. She showed up wearing an all-black, cap-sleeve Carolina Herrera midi dress that was embellished with teardrop crystals. She wore black, patent leather pumps on her feet and kept her glam relatively simple by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun, but she added a tiny pop of color to her look via her manicure. After wearing nude nail colors during a handful of her most recent public appearances, Gomez appears to be summoning summer with bold, red lipstick and a matching red manicure.

Over on Instagram, Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a close-up photo of the singer's nails from the night to his feed. In the caption, he revealed that the exact shade he used to get the look is "CV" from Olive & June, a gel polish that comes in a glossy, cherry red color.

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Selena Gomez wears cherry red nails to the premiere of "Marty, Life Is Short." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is no stranger to matching her nail colors to the season. This past winter, for example, she spent a handful of weeks wearing dark, moody shades like burgundy and dark cherry red, and before that, she wore pastel colors like lilac. Throughout spring, she's kept her nail colors fairly neutral, often wearing nude and flesh-toned manicures that radiate "quite luxury" and go with pretty much everything, but with summer on the horizon, it looks like she's spicing things up and getting back into wearing bright, dramatic colors.

Shop the singer's exact manicure shade (and a few similar ones) ahead to get the look.

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TOPICS Selena Gomez