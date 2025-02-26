The Fall 2025 Fashion Month circuit is currently underway and right now all eyes are on Milan where designers are showcasing their upcoming fall collections. DSquared2, however, drew major attention to the beauty front thanks to none other than the forever-iconic Naomi Campbell, who closed out the brand's show.

The supermodel strutted down the runway in an edgy, punk-rock look complete with leather skin-tight thigh-high boots and a lace-up body suit. Her chiseled features were on full display with intense contour and mauve blush along with sparkly smokey eye makeup and winged eyeliner. However, what was noticeably missing from Campbell's look was her signature long sleek hair. Instead, the model had a massive mane bouncing behind her as she strutted her way down the catwalk.

Naomi Campbell's pin-straight hair was swapped for a long curly style at the DSquared2 Fall 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The supermodel's beauty look perfectly complemented her edgy leather bodysuit and thigh-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The long-layered cut flowed all the way down Campbell's back and featured mega volume and curls—a major transformation from her typical long straight style. The voluminous look immediately brought to mind metal hair bands from the '80s, and considering DSquared2's collection was full of nods to the era, I'd say Campbell's hair nailed the theme perfectly.

Campbell joined Doechii, rapper JT, and Dsquared2 designers Dean Caten and Dan Caten at the end of the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell wasn't the only A-list name to walk the DSquared2 catwalk. Doechii opened the show and made her runway debut, all while making a reference to Campbell herself. The Grammy-award-winning rapper ran out of an Army vehicle before stopping to throw a wad of cash at the audience, then proceeded to strut down the runway. She seemed to pay homage to when Campbell opened DSquared2's show in 2003.

Then, Campbell ran down the runway with shopping bags in tow, and before she was seemingly about to board a plane, she threw the bags into the crowd and walked the runway. Doechii even wore similar belted shorts as Campbell's—we love a callback.