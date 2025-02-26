Naomi Campbell Swapped Her Signature Sleek Hair for a Massive Mane at the Dsquared2 Show
Her look was giving metal-rock chic from head to toe.
The Fall 2025 Fashion Month circuit is currently underway and right now all eyes are on Milan where designers are showcasing their upcoming fall collections. DSquared2, however, drew major attention to the beauty front thanks to none other than the forever-iconic Naomi Campbell, who closed out the brand's show.
The supermodel strutted down the runway in an edgy, punk-rock look complete with leather skin-tight thigh-high boots and a lace-up body suit. Her chiseled features were on full display with intense contour and mauve blush along with sparkly smokey eye makeup and winged eyeliner. However, what was noticeably missing from Campbell's look was her signature long sleek hair. Instead, the model had a massive mane bouncing behind her as she strutted her way down the catwalk.
The long-layered cut flowed all the way down Campbell's back and featured mega volume and curls—a major transformation from her typical long straight style. The voluminous look immediately brought to mind metal hair bands from the '80s, and considering DSquared2's collection was full of nods to the era, I'd say Campbell's hair nailed the theme perfectly.
Campbell wasn't the only A-list name to walk the DSquared2 catwalk. Doechii opened the show and made her runway debut, all while making a reference to Campbell herself. The Grammy-award-winning rapper ran out of an Army vehicle before stopping to throw a wad of cash at the audience, then proceeded to strut down the runway. She seemed to pay homage to when Campbell opened DSquared2's show in 2003.
Then, Campbell ran down the runway with shopping bags in tow, and before she was seemingly about to board a plane, she threw the bags into the crowd and walked the runway. Doechii even wore similar belted shorts as Campbell's—we love a callback.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate
One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Celebrities Whose Statement Coats Speak for Themselves
A whole outfit in one piece.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Mikey Madison's Windswept French Twist Finds Beauty in Imperfection
Lived-in texture gave the star's classic chignon a romantic, modern edge.
By Hanna Lustig Published