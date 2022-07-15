Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're anything like the beauty editors at Marie Claire, you love a good sale—especially when its from one of your all-time favorite retailers. That's why Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is one of our favorite times of year. Not only are some of the best luxury brands in beauty included in the massive sale this year (Charlotte Tilburry! La Mer! Oribe!) but the prices are next-level good. Plus, there are tons of brands that are new to the Nordstrom anniversary sale for 2022 that you need to know about, many of which we've already raved about here on the site, like Augustinus Bader or 'REPLICA' by Maison Margiela.

So, naturally, the beauty team rounded up a few of our must-buy makeup, skincare, and haircare products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for you to shop right here, broken down by brand for easy shopping. Whether you're wanting to try out a product from one of the brand's behind 2022's biggest makeup trends or are just looking to buy a new bottle of an old fave, this is the perfect time to shop.

Here's all the information that you need before you get to actually shopping the sale this summer: Early Access to the deals actually started on July 6 for select Nordy Club cardmembers, but the sale officially kicks off on July 15. You'll have from then until August 1 to stock up on discounts across home, beauty, and fashion, so there's never been a better time to stock up or try out a trendy new beauty products. The fashion team at Marie Claire also rounded up their favorite fashion picks from the Nordstrom sale, so make sure to check that out too if you're looking for some new pieces.

Because I'm always a fan of planning ahead when it comes to a great sale, keep scrolling for all the best brands and products that you can get for less right now. Happy shopping!

Brands That Are New to the Sale

Augustinus Bader

(opens in new tab) The Rich Cream Set If you've been wanting to try out the cult-favorite Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader, now is your chance. This duo cotnains a full-size and a travel-size the night cream, so say hello to perfected skin on the go. $221 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Westman Atelier

(opens in new tab) Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo For an effortlessly cool approach to lip color, try this full-size duo of weightless-feeling tinted lip treatments. Think of them as a happy medium between a lip balm and the most luxurious lip oil: they combine shine and intense hydration. $57 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Weekend Set Want to try all of Westman Atelier's best products? This trio includes the Super Loaded Tinted Highlight in the shade Peau de Soleil, the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in the shade Chouchette, and the Lit Up Highlight Stick in the shade Nector. $138 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

OSEA

(opens in new tab) Golden Glow Discovery Set It's time to get glowing, and this set from clean beauty brand OSEA is here to help. It contains a full-size bottle of the Undaria Algae Body Oil as well as the Undaria Algae Body Butter. Layer them both for extra hydration, or choose one or the other to match your mood. $48 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

54 Thrones

(opens in new tab) Beauty Butter Duo This set of ultra-hydrating body butters contain West African Shea Butter and East African Shea Butter. The former is famed for its high concentration of Vitamin A, while the latter contains oleic acid, which helps to repair the skin barrier. $54 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Makeup Brands on Sale

Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics

(opens in new tab) Pillow Talk Lip Kit Have you been wanting to try the nude-pink lipstick that has taken the internet by storm? Yes? Then this Pillow Talk Lip Kit is for you. Originally retailing for $92, this three-piece set contains a Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, and the Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick. $59 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pillow Talk Cheeks Set Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand Highlighter is one of 2022's most talked-about products. You get it in the shade Pillow Talk alongside the Swish & Glow Blush in the shade Cheek to Chic, a classic peachy powder blush that's perfect for everyday wear. $54 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

REVITALASH

(opens in new tab) Eyelash Conditioner Duo This set from REVITALASH originally retails for $196, but you can snag it in the sale for less than $100. It's one of the best eyelash serums on the market because It contanis two of the Eyelash Conditioner, a serum that contains Biopeptin™ Complex, the brand's propietary blend, alongisde amino acids and amino acids to make your lashes look (and feel) better over time. $98 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) RevitaBrow® Conditioner This duo of full-size RevitaBrow® Conditioners is half-off in the sale this year, so consider it your ticket to better, fuller brows. This best-in-class eyebrow growth serum contains the brand's proprietary BioPeptin Complex alongside peptides and botanicals to keep your brows soft and strong. It targets brow brittleness, and protects them from natural aggressors that can make them look less healthy over time. $110 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

(opens in new tab) Eye Essentials Mascara Set If you're a fan of volumizing mascaras, you need to check out this duo from Yves Saint Laurent. The set includes both the Lash Clash mascara and the Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, so you can choose which one you prefer. The former promises a 200% increase in lash volume, so it's perfect for nights out when you want to make an impact.

$39 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Slim Velvet Radical Duo This duo of smudge-proof and pigmented lipsticks from YSL contains the shades 302 Brown No Way Back and 307 Fiery Spice, so you have your pick when it comes to neutral or red lips. The square-shaped tip allows for sharp, clean application while the non-drying formula is built to last. $50 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Haircare Brands on Sale

Oribe

(opens in new tab) Magic Set This duo is essentially good hair in (two) bottles. It contains the best-selling Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and the Dry Texturizing Spray, which both make your hair look clean in an instant and adds the perfect amount of windswept texture. $65 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Gold Lust Set The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new expensive shampoo and conditioner, and thi set from Oribe fits that bill. Originally retailing for $136, this four-piece set includes both full- and travel-sized versions of the Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and the Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner. $90 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

SLIP

(opens in new tab) Sunkissed Scrunchie Set While traditional hair ties can tug on and break your hair, this set of six scrunchies and two headbands from SLIP doesn't do that. $45 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set Make sure to pair your scruniches with one (or both) of Slip's best-selling silk pillowcases. Not only are they super luxe to sleep on. It helps with anti-aging and stops sleep creases from forming on your skin overnight, and keeps your hair feeling soft as you snooze. $154 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Skincare & Bodycare Brands on Sale

La Mer

(opens in new tab) Transformation Set This three-piece set from luxe brand La Mer contains the The Eye Concentrate Eye Cream, the Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, and the The Concentrate Serum, so it's a great way to test out the brand's top-sellers if you're new to it. $240 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Concentrate Serum Duo Or, if you're a fan of The Concentrate Serum and need a reason to buy a few so you never have to run out (ever), consider this srt that contains both a full-size and a travel-size bottle of it. It fights against irritants like polution to keep your skin tight and glowy. $425 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Lancome

(opens in new tab) The Glow of Génifique Set Lancome's Advanced Génifique line is one of the most popular skincare lines on the market, and for good reason. This set (which originally retails for $109) includes a full-size of the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum, which is packed with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated and bright. Also in the set is a full-size jar of the Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, which smoothes fine lines as it hydrates. $109 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bi-Facil Overload Set Beauty lovers and editors agree that Lancome's Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover is the best of the best. It's non-irritating and can break down even the most stuck-on mascaras. This set includes two full-size versions alongside a travel-sized option for easy access when you're away from the rest of your beauty routine. Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Necessaire

(opens in new tab) The Body Duo If you've been on the internet at all over the last few years, you've most-likely seen a bottle of Necessaire's very aesthetically-pleasing body washes and lotions on your feed. But the products are actually as good as they look, and are packed with ingredients like vitamins A, B3, C and E. This set contains a scented version of The Body Wash and an unscented version of the Body Lotion. $35 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

SHISEIDO

(opens in new tab) Ultimune Serum Set I love an on-sale product that contains two full-size products. This set from Shiseido contains two of the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate serums, packed with reishi mushrooms and antioxidants that work in tandem to strengthen skin from the inside-out and give skin the ability to defend itself from outside stessors. $149 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Clé de Peau Beauté

(opens in new tab) Eye Cream Set There are few skincare brands more luxe than Clé de Peau Beauté. This Eye Cream Set from the brand originally retails for $434 and contains a full-size jar of the Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, a travel-sized version of The Serum, a travel-sized version of the Firming Serum Supreme, and a travel-sized jar of the Volumizing Cream Supreme. All of the products are designed to contour the face while leaving it looking and feeling supple. $280 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Fragrance Brands on Sale

Jo Malone London

(opens in new tab) Nectarine Blossom & Honey Fragrance Set Upgrade your bathroom with this perfume and lotion set from Jo Malone London. The Nectarine Blossom & Honey scent is one of my favorite summer scents, so it's worth picking up for that alone. It helps that the full-size Body & Hand Gel will make your skin look and feel its best. $150 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Home Candle Duo Set You've no-doubt smelled (and then fallen in love with) one of Jo Malone's London's candles. More specifically, it was probably either the Peony & Blush Suede Candle or the Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle, given that they're two of the brand's best-selling scents. This set contains both of them for less than $100. $98 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

NEST New York

(opens in new tab) Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Duo $92 Value I love fresh-smelling scents in my home, and this one from NEST New York are some of my favorites. This set, originally priced at $92, contains two of the Wild Mint & Eucalyptus-scented candles. Not only does the minty green color of the candle itself make it look like home decor, but the tangy scent will transport you to a spa. $62 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Bamboo & Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo If you prefer bamboo diffusers to candles, NEST New York has you covered with this duo. It contains the Bamboo and the Graprefruit Reed Diffusers and retails for only $78, either of which is bound to make your home smell like the nearest five-star hotel. $78 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

'REPLICA' MAISON MARGIELA