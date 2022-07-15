Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's that time of year again, folks! Nordstrom is having its annual anniversary sale, which means that, until the end of July, you can save tremendously on fashion, beauty, home goods, and more across the site. Nordstrom cardmembers have had early access to this sale since July 9, but, for the rest of us, the 17-day sale goes on from July 15 through July 31. This means it's a great time to shop for back-to-school (or back-to-work), make your selects for your next summer vacation, or stock up on your fall and winter wardrobe.

Keep scrolling for our editors' favorite fashion picks from this can't-miss sale, from outerwear to accessories and everything in between. (And if you're still on the hunt for deals, check out our editors' favorite beauty picks from the Nordstrom sale.)

(opens in new tab) Ted Baker London Rosiey Cotton Blend Longline Coat "I know it may seem ludicrous to purchase a coat when the temperatures outside are regularly averaging in the 90s, but trust me: Fall will be here before you know it, and you're not going to want to pay full price then. Personally, I'm drawn to classic silhouettes in sophisticated neutrals that work well with anything in my closet, which is why I'll be snagging this Ted Baker number that's perfect for shoulder season. At more than 30 percent off and considering my cost-per-wear, I'm congratulating myself on such a bargain."—Danielle McNally, Executive Editor $400 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Khaite The Bleecker Chelsea Boot "Khaite's ultra-cool Chelsea boot will be my go-to for the colder months. I'll pair them with an autumnal maxi dress for the leaf-peeping season and wide-leg trousers to tread through snow flurries in winter." —Sara Holzman, Fashion Director $392 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Veronica Beard Eunice Floral & Stripe Puff Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress "A no-brainer dressing option for too-hot-to-think weather. This cotton shirtdress goes a step above basic thanks to its punchy pattern and Veronica Beard's signature flattering shapes. I'm imagining throwing this dress on as I'm rushing out the door for brunch (that I'm inevitably late to) or on a relaxing summer Friday that starts in the office and ends with rosé outside."—SH $320 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Vagabond Shoemakers "I thought about these shoes for weeks before I actually bought them, and I'm pleased to say that they're well worth the price. Chunky loafers like these are still trending for summer 2022, and are a great alternative to your classic winter boot." —Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer $120 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) SPANX OnCore High Waist Mid-Thigh Shorts "I’ve never met a SPANX item I didn’t like, and these mid-thigh shapewear shorts have actually been in my cart for some time now. Needless to say, they’ll soon be in my collection—finally."—Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor $52 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) La Ligne Braid Stripe Cardigan "I love that this cardigan is ultra-soft but has a unique braided stripe motif. Exterior front pockets are great for Chapsticks and keys."—SH $180 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans "Do I need a new pair of rag & bone jeans? No. Will I be adding this massively discounted pair to my cart anyway? Absolutely yes."—JH $150 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra "Every summer, I absolutely live in sports bras like this. I love the versatility that their length gives them: Is it a sports bra? A crop top? Why not both!"—GU $43 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) WAYF Remember Me Twist Detail Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress "I'm a big fan of '60s and '70s fashion, so this retro-patterned dress is right up my alley. Pair it with strappy beige sandals as summer turns into fall, or go with a leather coat and/or booties to toughen this whimsical look up."—GU Visit Site (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot "I have never, ever regretted buying a pair of rain/snow boots in the middle of summer on major sale. Not once. You won't either."—JH $77 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)