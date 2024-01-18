Pamela Anderson Has Been Using This Incredibly Hydrating Lip Balm Instead of Lipstick

There are so, so many reasons to love Pamela Anderson. Beside the simple fact that she's an icon, the 56-year-old is a wonderful writer and constant champion of being true to oneself. Her decision to "challenge beauty" and forgo makeup at major events last year quite literally changed the game of glam. Then, there's her idyllic, quiet lifestyle in British Columbia, a cottagecore mood board come to life.

While tapping through Anderson's Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17 (as one does), I noticed a detail that stopped me in my tracks. Sweetly laid out on what appears to be a soft bed, the Love, Pamela author snapped a photo of a hairbrush and a tube of product I'd never seen before. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed to be Basic Balm, a $22 lip balm by the small-but-mighty sustainable beauty brand Sonsie.

Created by influencer Marie von Behrens-Felipe, Sonsie was founded on the idea that a healthy outer appearance is connected to one's inner wellbeing. With simplified ingredient lists, straightforward formulas, and a commitment to the world around them, the brand is entirely Anderson-coded. The connection makes perfect sense.

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson on Instagram)

According to the brand, Basic Balm is a 34% squalane lip balm that finishes like a gloss. Not as basic as its name leads you to believe, it features locally-sourced ingredients for long-lasting hydration and a silky sensation.

If Anderson's skin-first beauty approach has taught me anything (besides how refreshing it is to see the bare-faced beauty out and about), it's that she has a gorgeous complexion—and extremely hydrated pout.

"Sunflower seed wax provides a rich, creamy texture and seals ina combination of skin-loving seed oils that are naturally abundant in essential fatty acids," shares the brand in Basic Balm's product description. "We added a hint of yuzu extract for a fresh, subtle finish. All the benefits of a balm, with the finish of a gloss. Enjoy in all climates."

Although Anderson didn't provide any context for the image save for her signature fairy emoji, I take her post as the ultimate stamp of approval. Yet again, she's proven herself a hero of simple routines, small businesses, and well-being in general. (With a little bit of luxury thrown in, that brush looks like a Mason Pearson.)

I couldn't adore her—or her taste—more.