When you think of ‘90s bombshells, Pamela Anderson rightfully comes to mind. Like most icons, she’s always been an arbiter of taste. We'd even say she was ahead of her time: we’re still thinking about her oversized pink fur hat and sparkly capri pairing at the 1999 VMAs. Since recently returning to the public eye with the release of her memoir, Love, Pamela, and a Netflix documentary, she finds herself as a style muse yet again. Now, she’s the centerpiece of Proenza Schouler’s 2024 Spring campaign (makeup-free, of course), another high-fashion collaboration to add to Anderson’s impressive lineup.

Shown first at New York Fashion Week last fall, Proenza’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection debuted a new monogram, signaling a tune-up for the brand that re-solidified its playful understanding of minimalism and mastering feminine silhouettes—both concepts align closely with Anderson’s modern style. These days, you can find the Baywatch star sitting front-row at fashion weeks in sleek tailoring from The Row and always makeup-free.

Similarly, the star went foundation-less for the campaign. As reported earlier, her response to her makeup-free look that debuted at Paris Fashion Week was straightforward (and refreshingly relatable): “I'm makeup-free at home, so why not for Paris Fashion Week?" Since then, her bare-faced look has become another charming Pam Anderson staple.

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

The headlining photo of the campaign features Anderson sitting confidently with her hair brushed back in a black blazer layered over one of Proenza’s finest of the season, its netted cream Tauaba dress. Per the brand, the newest line is meant to “highlight the intrinsic qualities that define Proenza Schouler” and to determine the brand's woman as “adult, urban, intelligent, without ever sacrificing the youthful qualities of experimentation and play.”

Aside from her newest campaign, in 2022, Anderson was the leading lady of Jacquemus’ Joyeux Noël Holiday Campaign (you might remember her big straw hat) and has collaborated with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Aritiza. At this year’s British Fashion Council awards, she presented the Leader of Change Award (the prestigious award went to Michaela Coel) in a chic, pared-back Victoria Beckham suit. It’s certain that Anderson is a bonafide fashion girly, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. Her own capsule collection? A new campaign? Consider us seated.

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Proenza Schouler)