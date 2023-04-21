Phyto's Earth Day Sale Is Here—These Products Come Celebrity Stylist-Approved

Hair fanatics and clean beauty superfans, rejoice. Phyto—the celebrity stylist-adored haircare brand known for their plant-based formulas—is currently running a pretty amazing Earth Day sale. On Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, Phyto is offering 40% off on all orders totaling over $75 with free shipping on their own website, no discount code necessary.

If you’re new to Phyto and its products, think of the brand as every celebrity hairstylist’s secret weapon. Hairstylists for celebrities who are known for their silky, shiny, tresses like Lucy Hale, Elizabeth Olsen, and Maggie Gyllenhaal all rely on products from Phyto's line in their kits. Not only are the plant-based products high-performing, but the packaging for all of the products are made from 100% recyclable clear PET; the cardboard boxes that the products arrive in are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council; and the brand has worked to eliminate all other extra packaging when shipping the products out.

Ahead, shop our favorite celebrity stylist-approved products from Phyto, all of which are discounted right now for the sale. Here’s to having healthy, happy hair that looks great, including air-dry products, leave-in conditioners, and anti-frizz products.

Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Blow Dry Balm $30 at Phyto (opens in new tab) $30 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This blow dry balm has been used on celebrities including Elizabeth Olsen. It's lightweight, boasts a vegan and sulfate-free formula, and protects hair against heat damage while providing a sleek and smooth finished look. Reviewers agree that it fights frizz (even in high humidity!) and is great for curly, wavy, and thick hair.

PHYTO 7 Moisturizing Day Cream $29 at Phyto (opens in new tab) Lightweight enough to be used daily, this leave-in conditioner day cream fights frizz and flyaways while hydrating the hair and giving it shine. Plus, it's a great way to hide and fix split ends if you're between cuts.

Phytospecific Baobab Oil $40 at Phyto (opens in new tab) This hair oil—which has been used on both Elizabeth Olsen & Lucy Hale—doubles as a great body oil. It's made from a mix of five different oils to bring life back to your hair and scalp. Use it as you style to protect from sun and heat damage, or as a pre-shampoo oil to deeply nourish the hair from the scalp down. "This product has kept my hair nourished and shiny for years," wrote one glowing reviewer.

Phytodefrisant Anti- Frizz Touch Up Care $29 at Phyto (opens in new tab) Need to touch up your look throughout the day? This first-of-its-kind anti-frizz balm from Phyto comes topped with a perfectly-sized hair brush. It's been used on celebrities for styling in a pinch and to act as an anti-static shield. You can either use the brush tip to apply the product directly to the roots, or smooth it onto the rest of your hair with your hands.

Phytokeratine Repairing Heat Protecting Spray $29 at Phyto (opens in new tab) Stylists have used this vegan and sulfate-free heat protectant spray on celebrities like Lucy Hale because it's lightweight and effective. It's thermo-active and heat-protective, which means that it protects your strands from the inside out. This one is meant to also repair the hair from previous damage.

Phytoprogenium Ultra-Gentle Detangling Leave-In Milk $29 at Phyto (opens in new tab) This ultra-lightweight and gentle detangling product has been used on celebrities like Maggie Gyllenhaal. It's deeply hydrating and leaves hair feeling (and looking!) smooth and silky. "This stuff is a lifesaver for those with tons of long easily-tangled and color-processed hair," wrote one reviewer. "Would take me forever to brush out hair without it. Even my hairdresser cringes when I forget to bring it to hair appointment."