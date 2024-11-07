Holiday party season is here, and so is the only collaboration you'll need to look flushed and moonlit however you're celebrating. Celebrity-favorite label Dôen and RMS Beauty have teamed up again to design a limited-edition kit that channels the festivity of a sequin or velvet party dress.

Dubbed The Soirée Set, their collaboration is an all-around ode to sumptuous textures. It includes a trio of glow-giving skincare and makeup goodies housed in a black velvet pouchette. The star of the show is an exclusive shade of RMS Beauty's fan-favorite Lip2Cheek cream blush called Pinot: a rich cranberry hue that seamlessly translates fashion's wine-red trend to beauty. It's the closest I've ever come to finding an alternative to a tragically discontinued shade of Lip2Cheek named Diabolique, a rich burgundy that was inspired by a custom color RMS founder Rose-Marie Swift mixed up for Miranda Kerr's 2013 Met Gala makeup.

With Pinot, Swift says the sister duo behind Dôen—Margaret and Katherine Kleveland—requested a shade that would make a statement without looking too done-up. "We wanted a little bit more drama for the mouth this time, a little bit darker, kind of an aged wine stain on the lips that has a satiny feel but doesn't look lipstick," Swift explains. "It looks slightly worn, like the lips have been over-kissed and they're throbbing."

RMS x Dôen The Soirée Set $128 at RMS Beauty

On cheeks and lips, models sport a cranberry cream blush called "Pinot" from RMS Beauty's collaboration with Dôen. (Image credit: RMS x Dôen)

Another standout is a new shade of RMS Beauty's beloved Luminizer called Champagne, a romantic cream highlight. Unlike the Luminizer shades that comprise Swift's permanent collection, Champagne has a more pigmented river of feminine pink and warm gold shimmer running through it.

"This one has an opaqueness that gives more of a sophistication to the cheekbone rather than a glow," Swift notes. "It looks more moonlit with a hint of pink that flatters the skin tone and goes well with clothes."

Housed inside a black velvet pouch, the set includes two limited-edition shades of blush and highlighter alongside a bottle of RMS Beauty's beloved beauty oil. (Image credit: RMS x Dôen)

RMS Beauty Legendary Lip Oil in Adrianna $25 at Ulta

For the perfect party look, Swift likes to begin by priming the face, chest, arms, and legs with a bit of her superfruit-powered Kakadu Beauty Oil, which luckily comes in the The Soirée Set as well. After kissing the high points of your face with Champagne Luminizer, she suggests using your fingers to blend a flush of Pinot Lip2Cheek into your lips and cheeks. As a final flourish, she recommends adding a touch of Legendary Lip Oil in Adrianna—a clear shimmer that appears to be filled with finely crushed diamonds—to the center of the lips. Top things off with a wash of Eyelights Cream Shadow in Supernova, a sterling chocolate brown, across the mobile lids.

"Just kind of smoke it around the eye," Swift recommends. "Supernova is slightly brown, but there's a hint of purple. It's almost like very late '70s, early '80s Yves Saint Laurent."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Translation: It's decadent and sexy, without going over-the-top—just like a great Dôen holiday party dress.