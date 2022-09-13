Sarah Paulson Arrived at the 2022 Emmys With a Chocolate Pixie—and She Looks Like a Different Person

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s no time like the Emmys to switch up your hair, right? That was the logic for Sarah Paulson, who stepped on the red carpet with quite a dramatic new look. Her blonde hue that we’ve come to know and love was replaced with a chocolate brown pixie cut that made her look pretty, well, unrecognizable. So do your double takes and let the new ‘do sink in—the entire Internet is doing the same.

The general consensus: The hair transformation is a win. “OMG Sarah Paulson’s hair looks soooooo cute,” one person tweeted, while another said, “Sarah Paulson I love your hair!!” Another genius fan pointed out, “I love how much her hair has changed over the years….she can wear anything!!” The final comment is spot on; Paulson is somewhat of a hair color chameleon.

This year, the American Horror Story star has debuted a platinum hue, a longer pixie bob, and a chin-length chop. In the past, she’s had some fun with her look, playing with different hues (she’s been a redhead, had pink hair, and even rocked a copper tone). Such dramatic changes may seem like a big deal, but for Paulson, it’s all in the name of fun. “For me, it’s more like, ‘I’m tired of this hair; I’m going to cut it,’” she previously revealed in an interview with InStyle. “There is no bravery involved.”

While she now consults the pros for her big hair color and cut switch ups, she used to do the whole thing DIY. “Some of my more badass moments happened when I was younger, like when I took a box of jet-black L’Oréal hair dye and covered my head with it. I was a sad faux-punk teenager,” she joked. While that photo in question remains under lock and key, we’re hopeful that the star is just getting started with her hair experimentation.