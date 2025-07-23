The American Love Story continues. On July 22, Sarah Pidgeon was seen filming the new series, directed by Ryan Murphy, where she portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, a publicist and fashion icon who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and has long been celebrated for her seemingly effortless beauty and style choices. After a rocky start with the character that led fans to write endless think-pieces questioning whether the show-runners got Kennedy’s blonde hair color right, it appears that Pidgeon is embracing her muse’s love for simple elegance.

In a picture that seemingly recreates one of Bessette-Kennedy’s countless street-style looks, Pigeon was seen in an all-black outfit as she awaited instructions from her director. Work-outfit inspiration aside, the dark hues allowed her blonde hair to contrast beautifully against her outfit, drawing even more attention to her gorgeous waves in the process. The look perfectly showcased the actress’s highlights, simultaneously capturing Kennedy’s easy-going, cool-girl vibe.

Sarah Pidgeon is seen filming at the "American Love Story" set on July 22, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the era of the “old money aesthetic” that often finds content creators trying to channel Bessette-Kennedy’s hair, makeup, and outfits, Pigeon will undoubtedly be on a few mood boards very soon. Plus, she isn’t the only person in Hollywood who’s been embracing their natural waves lately. Most recently, Katie Holmes was seen sporting a similar hairstyle as she filmed a movie in New York City, and Keira Knightley had also worn a version of the style back in early July, when she attended the Bal d'Ete in Paris.

Though they can look less structured than traditional curls, waves can be just as finicky to achieve, especially if they aren’t necessarily your natural hair texture. Still, there’s a hack for everything, so if getting the wavy hairstyle of your dreams is on your vision board, don’t worry—I have the best tips to help you achieve the look. Keep reading to see the products you’ll need to channel your inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Moroccanoil Everlasting Curl Titanium Curling Iron $80 at Blue Mercury For waves as tight as Pidgeon's, I recommend using a slightly smaller barrel on a curling iron, such as this one from Moroccanoil. Crown Affair The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse $38 at Sephora If you have naturally wavy hair that needs a little encouragement to come alive, use a hair mousse like this one from Crown Affair. Hairitage Heat Protectant Spray $8.94 at Walmart Before using any heat tools on your hair, you should apply a protectant spray like this convenient one from Hairitage. Slip Small Slipsilk™ Scrunchies $45 at Sephora To help stretch your style throughout the week, keep your hair in a pineapple using hair-safe ties, such as these from Slip. Slip Silk Pillowcase $105 at Sephora Use a silk pillowcase or bonnet to help reduce frizz, which wavy hair is prone to.