Sarah Pidgeon’s Hair Echoes Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Cool-Girl Energy
As chic and timeless as the People's Princess herself.
The American Love Story continues. On July 22, Sarah Pidgeon was seen filming the new series, directed by Ryan Murphy, where she portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, a publicist and fashion icon who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and has long been celebrated for her seemingly effortless beauty and style choices. After a rocky start with the character that led fans to write endless think-pieces questioning whether the show-runners got Kennedy’s blonde hair color right, it appears that Pidgeon is embracing her muse’s love for simple elegance.
In a picture that seemingly recreates one of Bessette-Kennedy’s countless street-style looks, Pigeon was seen in an all-black outfit as she awaited instructions from her director. Work-outfit inspiration aside, the dark hues allowed her blonde hair to contrast beautifully against her outfit, drawing even more attention to her gorgeous waves in the process. The look perfectly showcased the actress’s highlights, simultaneously capturing Kennedy’s easy-going, cool-girl vibe.
In the era of the “old money aesthetic” that often finds content creators trying to channel Bessette-Kennedy’s hair, makeup, and outfits, Pigeon will undoubtedly be on a few mood boards very soon. Plus, she isn’t the only person in Hollywood who’s been embracing their natural waves lately. Most recently, Katie Holmes was seen sporting a similar hairstyle as she filmed a movie in New York City, and Keira Knightley had also worn a version of the style back in early July, when she attended the Bal d'Ete in Paris.
Though they can look less structured than traditional curls, waves can be just as finicky to achieve, especially if they aren’t necessarily your natural hair texture. Still, there’s a hack for everything, so if getting the wavy hairstyle of your dreams is on your vision board, don’t worry—I have the best tips to help you achieve the look. Keep reading to see the products you’ll need to channel your inner Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.