Like any normal bandwagon fan, I’ve made the Knicks my entire personality during the NBA Finals. So much so, my friend Taylore (who is a real Knicks fan) and I bring our laptops to a local bar in Brooklyn right when it opens to work for hours while claiming the best spot in front of the TV until the 8:30pm tip-off. Knicks fever has swept the city and all my socials. And this is especially true when it comes to this week’s best nail looks.

From rich blue and orange color combos and Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, and Karl-Anthony Towns cartoon designs, the Knicks manis this week are unmatched. But not everything that caught my eye is basketball-centered. There’s a complete recreation of the fun new Marc Jacobs Beauty packaging. There’s even a replica of a pasta plate to make me envious of everyone about to jet off to their European summer adventures. In other words, this week’s nail roundup is all about having a good time.

So for some needed new inspo, below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. Knicks in five!

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Handpainted Blue & Orange

Handpainted Blue & Orange A photo posted by on

NBA Finals gear is really hard to find. So why not show your love with your mani? “This is my way of cheering for the New York Knicks,” nail artist Miki Higuchi tells Marie Claire. On long square extensions, Higuchi draws the graphic “Knicks” logo with studded accent nails that shows team spirit in the coolest way possible.

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NY’s Finest

(Image credit: @akikonails_nyc)

Some of the best nail designs are a team effort. Akiko Nails nail artist Michelle Ramirez tells Marie Claire that together with a client, they pulled different designs to create this super fun, custom Knicks set. The basketball decals, polka dots, and team logo in the iconic blue and orange shades really pop against a white base for something eye-catching.

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Animated Knicks

Animated Knicks A photo posted by on

How adorable are these cartoon designs of Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, and Karl-Anthony Towns? Nail artist Tamami Page tells Marie Claire that she wanted to go the more creative and playful route when drawing up this fun nail art. “I kept the faces simple and stylized because I felt making them too detailed and polished would take away some of the fun and character of the piece,” Page says.

An Ode to Marc Jacobs

(Image credit: @seisaikobo)

The most anticipated beauty comeback, everyone is obsessed with the return of Marc Jacobs Beauty . Nail artist Pia Momo went literal with her inspo and recreated the fun, playful packaging.

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“I'm obsessed with how over-the-top the packaging is, and honestly with Marc Jacobs himself and his recent nail era…I wanted to channel both,” Momo tells Marie Claire. “Functionality wasn't the goal; these aren't nails you can really live in (at least not me) and that's the point. I wanted them to feel like objects, almost sculptural. Sometimes a set should just be about awe.”

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Italian Summer

Italian Summer A photo posted by on

I wish I was laying on a beach along the Amalfi coast, drinking an Aperol spritz, and eating pasta all day. Sadly that’s not in the cards, but this adorable nail set can at least help me daydream that I’m having a European summer. Celebrity nail artist and Chanel Ambassador Betina Goldstein dresses up a bare nail with this minimal yet intricate pasta design that’s super chic.

Highlight Donut

Highlight Donut A photo posted by on

Do we have another glazed donut on our hands? Inspired by Rhode’s new highlighter, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt uses chrome to give a barely-there pink nail that glazed highlight effect.

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Ombré French

Ombré French A photo posted by on

A client came to celebrity nail artist Mo Qin asking for an elevated version of a pink and white French ombré. The result? A purple and gray ombré that gives you a striking contrast that’s visually satisfying. “We decided to do an unexpected color combo,” Qin tells Marie Claire. “And since the weather is warm, smoky rosé sounds like a good idea.”

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Dreamy Clouds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can we credit Taylor Swift’s cloud nails as the good luck charm for game 4? I will. These clouds make me want to daydream (about moving to France, getting my hands on Blair Waldorf’s blue floral 2008 Ralph Lauren dress, my Lakers winning next year’s championship, etc.) all day long.

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Chappell Roan's Chunky Gold

Chappell Roan's Chunky Gold A photo posted by on

For Chappell Roan's MAC campaign, celebrity nail artist Caroline Cotten worked closely with Roan's stylist Genesis Webb to create this chunky, gold jewelry mani. The catch? She only had an hour to create the whole look. That's where a non-sticky sculpting gel came in handy. "My biggest time saver," Cotten tells Maire Claire. "Then a lot of different jelly colors to create depth and dimension without having to mix new colors."

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Inverted Stripes

Inverted Stripes A photo posted by on

Graphic and striking, this bold mani created by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is the perfect summer look. The mix of lime yellow and chocolate brown is a combo I didn't realize I needed.

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