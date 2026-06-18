Two years ago, one dress completely changed my reading game. Dôen collaborated with Kaia Gerber's book club, Library Science, on a babydoll nightgown made for binge-reading sessions. Two years later, the dream duo reunited to romanticize my TBR list with another little white dress.

On June 18, the morning after I finished Tia Williams's new novel, The Missed Connection, Gerber and her co-founder, writer Alyssa Reeder, launched the "dreamy little day dress" I can't wait to start reading my next series in. Library Science teamed up with "our friends at Dôen to support [the global non-profit] Room to Read and their work to champion girls’ literacy," the online book club revealed via Instagram.

Of course Kaia Gerber modeled the Dôen x Library Science dress herself. (Image credit: @libraryscience)

According to Dôen's post, the brands designed the '60s-inspired Cordelia Dress with "dreamy summer reading and vacation escapes in mind." Its wider than spaghetti straps, crisp cotton poplin, square neckline, and thigh-high, lace-trimmed hemline make the dress the definition of effortless.

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Peach-colored ribbon—intertwined through the embroidered bust—channeled the girlish charm of a vintage nightie. Library Science's logo appeared a few inches south of the torso's vertical pleats, in pale pink to match the neckline's bow. Much like other options in Dôen's dress catalog, both brands designed it to be multi-purpose. According to the label's notes, the $298 mini can be styled as "an easy daytime dress, a swim cover-up, or a nightgown."

Gerber went with the first option, styling it alongside oversize yellow gold hoops. If she were to wear it out in L.A., I suspect she'd accessorize with ballet flats from her collaboration with French footwear brand Repetto. The model might even stack Library Science's book tote over the lacy shoulder strap.

Each Dôen x Library Science collections spotlights a singular style. In Dec. 2024, the pair introduced the Lillian Nightgown, complete with scalloped eyelet trim and a baby blue bow. Fans have been begging for a restock for months, but like the Cordelia, it was limited-edition.

This time around, Dôen and Library Science dropped a summer reading list alongside the dress. It includes Gerber's July book pick, Eric Rohmer’s novel Èlisabeth, followed by Ruins, Child by Giada Scodellaro, Repetition by Vigdis Hjorth, Fairy Tales by Robert Walser, and more.

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Which book will you read in the Dôen x Library Science dress first? (Image credit: @libraryscience)

Gerber and I aren't the only fashion people on a reading kick right now. Last summer, Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson, took a literal approach to the beloved Book Tote, decorating it with Western classic book covers. Flip ahead to 2026, and Coach's functioning Book Charms went viral on the Brooklyn and Tabby bags of Elle Fanning, Storm Reid, and more.

Then, there are the celebrity book clubs, which just keep coming. Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa, and Gerber are welcoming new members by the day. Owning a Dôen dress isn't a requirement for Library Science membership, but if it was, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Elsa Hosk would be invited to the next reading.

TOPICS Kaia Gerber