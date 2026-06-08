I don’t know whether it's the vitamin D boost that lifts my mood from sad sack to “walking ray of sunshine,” the longer, warmer days that have me begging for any excuse to get out of my apartment, or my deep desire to take an aesthetic picture of my perfectly polished fingers wrapped around the stem of a wine glass. Whatever the reason, when summer hits, I’m more than happy to book a manicure appointment. And this year, I’m even more excited than usual—because the nail polish colors for summer 2026 can essentially be described as “bottled happiness.”

This summer, the biggest trend in lacquers and gels is “bright shades with a wash of shimmer,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist, educator, and co-owner of Star Touch Agency. Think Zara Larsson and the Midnight Sun aesthetic that’s currently giving us all a much-needed serotonin boost: “The aqua, the pink, the yellow — and some shimmery top coats to add extra reflection,” says Kandalec. Basically, a boardwalk airbrush t-shirt, but for your fingertips.

Also on the hit list: “Juicy jellies in bright shades, butter yellow, and blues of every shade from powder to navy,” says Kandalec, along with shifty prismatic hues that transform when the light hits just so.

Ready to absolutely nail it—pun fully intended— the next time your manicurist asks you which color you want? Scroll on to learn a little bit more about the biggest summer nail polish color trends, and for product pics straight from the expert (Kandalec) and the enthusiast (me!).

Juicy Jellies

Much like jelly sandals, jelly polishes are translucent, often bright and/or glittery, and practically scream summer. But unlike the shoes, these polishes won’t give you blisters.

TGB Bubblegum $19 at thegelbottle.us “Unlike other jellies that are really sheer and buildable, these have more coverage,” Kandelec says of The GelBottle’s Gelly Drop collection. “This means they give you that semi-sheer jelly look in one coat, then nearly full coverage in two to three coats.” She’s particularly fond of the color Bubblegum, an aquatic shade of blue. Le Mini Macaron Les Jellies Nail Polish - Orange Glow $11 at Ulta Beauty The only thing dreamier than eating a cup of orange sherbet on a hot summer day? Eating a cup of orange sherbet on a hot summer day with your fingernails matching. This glossy, sheer orange is good enough to eat.

Shocking Shades

Whether you walk on the wild side and wear them on your fingers (hot take: your manicure actually doesn’t need to match every outfit) or prefer to play it a little safer with a pedicure or subtle nail art, there are plenty of ways to wear the neons of summer.

DND Gel Kiwi Kisses #2522 $12 at dndgel.com Charli XCX might be over Brat Summer, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s a state of mind. One that will inspire countless generations to embrace their inner messy hot girl—and to wear loud and proud shades of neon green while doing so. Cirque Colors Watermelon Sugar Jelly $12.50 at cirquecolors.com If bolds and brights feel a little too, well, bold and bright, opt for a sheerer neon in the aforementioned trendy jelly finish. Even just one coat of this vibrant pink will make a major impact (and have you humming Harry Styles while you’re painting).

Buttery Yellows

Not gonna lie: A couple of years ago, I thought butter yellow was but a fad. How wrong I was! For the third summer in a row, the best accessory for a baked potato is also one of the trendiest accessories for your fingertips.

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Chanel 129 - OVNI View at Chanel, Inc. One of Kandalec’s picks, this creamy color is pretty much the perfect butter yellow. It looks great on its own, but I can’t help but picture it topped with a glazed donut chrome or incorporated into a striped set. Chillhouse Cool Colada $12 at Chillhouse As the name suggests, this is a pale yellow with a pineapple-y neon touch—perfect for those of us who love classic summer brights as much as we love the butter yellow trend.

Feeling the Blues

The sea, the sky, the perfect pair of cutoffs; some of summer’s strongest imagery happens to be blue. Which makes it a pretty spot-on color for a seasonally themed mani or pedi.

Paris Lash Academy Baddie O'clock - 168 - Lacquer Polish $8.95 at plapro.com Kandelec recommends this “fun shade” of icy mint blue for basically anything and everything: Wear it “as a pedi shade, a solid, or as a French tip,” she says. Essie Butler Please $10.99 at Target A proper cream that’s not quite as vibrant as a neon but is still decidedly bright, this true blue polish makes me want to go sailing. (Or, more realistically, eat a lobster roll on a boat while someone else sails it.)

Pretty & Prismatic

What’s purple, and blue, and pink, and green, and glittery all over? These shade-shifting polishes, which can look futuristic or whimsical, depending on the color combo.

Aprés Matrix Glow $14.99 at apresnail.com The latest drop from Après is filled with multidimensional cat-eyes and some of the prettiest pearlescents. I’m particularly partial to Matrix Glow, a shimmering purple with a green and yellow shift that is currently on my fingernails as I type this out. Nails Inc. It's Topless 1 Step Gel-Like Manicure Nail Polish - Millie $9.99 at Ulta Beauty Iridescent toppers are a great way to transform a polish color, yes, but I actually tend to prefer them worn over nude nails or no polish at all. The effect is kind of like “your nails but better,” but if you were a fairy and your natural nails were sparkly and magical.

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