The Best Summer 2026 Nail Colors Feel Like a Pool Party in a Bottle

Bubblegum pinks and aqua blues.

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I don’t know whether it's the vitamin D boost that lifts my mood from sad sack to “walking ray of sunshine,” the longer, warmer days that have me begging for any excuse to get out of my apartment, or my deep desire to take an aesthetic picture of my perfectly polished fingers wrapped around the stem of a wine glass. Whatever the reason, when summer hits, I’m more than happy to book a manicure appointment. And this year, I’m even more excited than usual—because the nail polish colors for summer 2026 can essentially be described as “bottled happiness.”

This summer, the biggest trend in lacquers and gels is “bright shades with a wash of shimmer,” says Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist, educator, and co-owner of Star Touch Agency. Think Zara Larsson and the Midnight Sun aesthetic that’s currently giving us all a much-needed serotonin boost: “The aqua, the pink, the yellow — and some shimmery top coats to add extra reflection,” says Kandalec. Basically, a boardwalk airbrush t-shirt, but for your fingertips.

Also on the hit list: “Juicy jellies in bright shades, butter yellow, and blues of every shade from powder to navy,” says Kandalec, along with shifty prismatic hues that transform when the light hits just so.

Ready to absolutely nail it—pun fully intended— the next time your manicurist asks you which color you want? Scroll on to learn a little bit more about the biggest summer nail polish color trends, and for product pics straight from the expert (Kandalec) and the enthusiast (me!).

Juicy Jellies

Much like jelly sandals, jelly polishes are translucent, often bright and/or glittery, and practically scream summer. But unlike the shoes, these polishes won’t give you blisters.

Shocking Shades

Whether you walk on the wild side and wear them on your fingers (hot take: your manicure actually doesn’t need to match every outfit) or prefer to play it a little safer with a pedicure or subtle nail art, there are plenty of ways to wear the neons of summer.

Buttery Yellows

Not gonna lie: A couple of years ago, I thought butter yellow was but a fad. How wrong I was! For the third summer in a row, the best accessory for a baked potato is also one of the trendiest accessories for your fingertips.

Feeling the Blues

The sea, the sky, the perfect pair of cutoffs; some of summer’s strongest imagery happens to be blue. Which makes it a pretty spot-on color for a seasonally themed mani or pedi.

Pretty & Prismatic

What’s purple, and blue, and pink, and green, and glittery all over? These shade-shifting polishes, which can look futuristic or whimsical, depending on the color combo.

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Meet the Expert

Julie Kandalec
Julie Kandalec

Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist, educator, and co-owner of Star Touch Agency. Her clients include Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, and Jessica Chastain.

Eden Stuart
Eden Stuart
Contributing Beauty Writer

Eden Stuart is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor with more than a decade of experience, most recently as a beauty editor at Byrdie

After beginning her career as an assistant editor with a regional lifestyle magazine in her native Virginia, Eden decided to try her luck in the Big Apple. She soon landed a job as a news editor with a leading beauty B2B media company, eventually climbing the ranks to assistant managing editor. She left the B2B space to join Byrdie, where she tackled everything from skincare explainers and nail galleries to celebrity interviews and personal essays for nearly five years. 