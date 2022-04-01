Spring is here, which means we can look forward to spending a little more time outside. For me, that also means it's time to refresh my makeup bag by throwing away old products, opting for brighter colors, and stocking up on my favorites that are running low. If you, too, are looking to do some spring beauty shopping, the timing couldn't be better. Starting today, April 1, Sephora is holding their annual Spring Savings Event, which means their entire inventory is on sale at 10 percent, 15 percent, or 20 percent off—depending on your Beauty Insider status.

ICYMI, Sephora's Beauty Insider program is a free membership that accumulates points for every purchase you make at Sephora. The more you spend, the more deals you gain access to, and the higher your Beauty Insider status becomes. The tier starts at Insider (these members get 10 percent off during the Spring Savings Event), the next highest tier is VIB (they get 15 percent off), and the highest and most coveted level is Rouge (these insiders can enjoy a whopping 20 percent discount).

Below, we've collected some of our favorite deals from the sales event and have listed the Insider price for each one. Happy spring, and happy shopping!

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer from $52.20 at sephora.com Reportedly Reese Witherspoon's favorite moisturizer, this lightweight formula is typically $58.

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum $61.20 at sephora.com This age-defying product works well on all skin types—dry, oily, or combination—and is normally $68.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Check Amazon $64.80 at sephora.com I love anything rose-infused, and this luxurious serum, which typically retails at $72, is much-loved for its brightening effects.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer $32.40 at sephora.com Makeup sits best on healthy, moisturized skin, and this primer (usually $36) sets out to help with just that.

Milk Makeup RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara $25.20 at sephora.com Personally, I find Milk Makeup's mascaras super effective. Snag this option, normally $28, if you're going for that naturally luxe, wide-eyed look.

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer $27 at sephora.com This cruelty-free bronzer (typically $30) is infused with hyaluronic acid, so you don't need to worry about your makeup damaging your skin.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray with Vitamin C $29.70 at sephora.com Everybody I know swears by Urban Decay's classic All Nighter setting spray, but did you know that the brand just released a Vitamin C-infused version? This way, you can keep your fabulous look all night long while also looking after your skin's health.

JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops $19.80 at sephora.com This popular product —normally $22—tames frizz instantly, and is clean and plant-based to boot!

JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser $34.20 at sephora.com Just one look at Jennifer Lopez's skin is enough to get me to try her line of skincare products, and this cruelty-free cleanser promises to remove a full day of makeup and grime without stripping skin of its natural oils.

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream Visit Site I swear by this cream to keep my curls hydrated without weighing them down, so you'd better believe that I'll be stocking up now that its $36 price tag has come down.

Sephora Collection Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Palette $18 at sephora.com I bought this palette for when I travel because it simplifies the amount of makeup I have to remember to pack—it's so easy to just grab this and go when I'm scrambling! Already a steal at its normally $20 price point, this sale makes it even worthier of your attention.

Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eyeshadow Palette Visit Site Too Faced's eye products consistently deliver with their rich pigments and buildable looks, so you'll want to jump on this item before it returns to its typical $52 price tag.

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick $34.20 at sephora.com I got a free sample of this and was hooked: As soon as I ran out of my mini, I bought three of these full-sized babies. The formula is soft and smells amazing, and it never comes off. Typically a pricey $38, grab it on sale while you can.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick Check Amazon $18 at sephora.com There are a million of these at the bottom of my bag right now. This long-lasting formula is super pigmented, so it works great for women of color (like me) who already have darker lips. Normally, it sells for $20.