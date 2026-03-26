There’s a big difference between the skincare products I actively test as a beauty editor and the ones I legitimately use and empty out repeatedly. And since the brand’s launch in 2023, I've powered through at least a dozen YSE Beauty products. I recommend the line constantly—the vitamin C is the only one that has never given me skin irritation, the SPF primer is a daily staple, and the exfoliating pads have completely changed my skin texture. So when I heard that founder Molly Sims was launching an Xtreme Glow Dewy Peptide Plumping Serum, I insisted on sneaking an early sample.

The short of the long: it’s an incredible, deeply hydrating formula that gives my skin an instant glow. I dream about the texture (it never pills, no matter how many layers I put on), and it has frankly replaced three other serums in my collection. I’ll walk you through exactly why I love it—and show you the product in action—below. But trust me, you need this.

YSE Beauty Xtreme Glow Dewy Peptide Plumping Serum $68 at Sephora

The Formula

Peptide serums are huge right now. There have been so many incredible launches, from Dr. Barbara Sturm, Medicube, and Medik8. It’s easy to understand their popularity—they calm redness, deeply hydrate, and help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. If there ever was a powerhouse ingredient, it’s peptides.

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What sets YSE Beauty’s apart is that it leverages the power of peptides, specifically tripeptide-1 and hexapeptide-9, with a handful of other superhero ingredients. There’s something called diglucosyl gallic acid, which is a really fancy name for an active that brightens skin and lessens discoloration in a manner similar to vitamin C. There’s probiotic mushroom extract and phytic acid, which can discern where skin needs exfoliation—and where it doesn’t. My personal favorite, however, is the adaptogen oxygenating technology, which gives my skin a dewy glow. (If you’ve ever had an oxygen facial, this is very similar.”

The Application

There is no such thing as overdoing it with serum, but you really only need around two pumps of product. I exclusively use it in the morning (it provides an extra layer of antioxidant protection) right before my SPF. One thing I’ve been loving: mixing in an extra pump of my foundation, or just patting a bit on the high points of my cheeks once it’s applied. It gives this pretty radiance and sheerness to any medium coverage formula.

The Takeaway

My skin has been loving this formula. So much so that I’ve stopped using my calming serum, hyaluronic serum, and vitamin C. I’m super sensitive, so I often experience stinging, burning, or a perioral dermatitis breakout when testing a new product, but incorporating Xtreme Glow into my routine has been flawless. My skin feels balanced and hydrated, and it’s impossible to deny my glow.

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