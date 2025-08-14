Trust Me—The Best Facials, Massages, and Beauty Shopping Are In the Hamptons

Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

As a New Yorker (I’ve been here for almost 10 years, so I feel entitled to the claim), I’m frankly never going to be persuaded that any place has better beauty opportunities than the city. (Save Paris, of course.) That being said, a big chunk of Manhattan packs up to head Out East every June through August—with some of the best talent in tow. That means exclusive aesthetician pop-ups, seasonal shopping opportunities, and hairstylist residencies get scattered throughout the Hamptons. If you’re really immersed in the beauty scene, you also know the concierge doctors who will bring cutting-edge facials to your Airbnb and the spray tan artists who travel to you.

Whether you spend all summer in a Hamptons house, going in on a share house, or you are just taking a long weekend to survey the scene, chances are you’re going to want to treat yourself to a facial, blowout, massage, or manicure at some point. I’ve been out a few weekends already this summer, so I’ve had the lucky chance to pay a visit to a few Hamptons's hot spots. My favorites—along with some local recommendations—ahead.

Best Facial in the Hamptons

With clients like Leah Michelle, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sarah Paulson, a facial with Simone is a luxury experience. His West Village outpost is HQ, but for the second year in a row, you can pay him a visit at the East Hampton studio. He’s known for blending Italian hospitality with highly effective, cutting-edge treatments that leverage exosomes, microneedling, and energy-based lasers. Choose from a range of hyper-specific facials, some of which address rosacea and redness, dull skin, or fine lines and wrinkles.

Dewy Reboot Facial: 60 minutes

Cost: $365

A popular medspa located in East Hampton, A Studio is a no-fuss in-and-out style spot that is efficient and effective. Pop in for a quick 30 to 60-minute treatment, and choose from a curated menu of options, including Hydrafacials, microcurrents, LED, and chemical peels. Aestheticians use exclusively Eminence skincare and treatments, and while most come at a flat rate, they can be customized with a handful of add-ons. Fun fact: they also have a teen facial if you’re looking to make the outing a family affair.

Biodyamic Facial: 55 minutes

Cost: $295

Dr. Hamptons, also known as Dr. Alexander Golberg, has been servicing the Hamptons area for decades with his concierge practice. The biggest pro: he’ll come to you, with NAD+ drips in tow. As for his facials? You’re looking at more medical options, with PRP, Botox, and filler in his arsenal.

Cost: By request

Best Massage

Baker House Hotel

(Image credit: Instagram/@bakerhousehotel)

Nestled in East Hampton, this luxury bed and breakfast boasts unmatched exclusivity. Get this: only two people are permitted in the private spa at a time, giving access to a full pool, sauna, and steam room. The romantic space lends itself perfectly to a couples massage—but you can also choose a solo Swedish massage, hot stone massage, CBD massage, and more.

Couples Massage: 60 minutes

Cost: $380

J&G Enjoy Feet

Hear me out: sometimes you just need a really good foot massage. You can book via Classpass or directly through the business and sign up for an array of bodywork and reflexology sessions. The prices are very affordable, you can always get an appointment, and I promise you’ll leave feeling incredibly relaxed.

Customizable: 60 or 90 minutes

Cost: Varies

Gurneys Seawater Spa

One of my favorite spas Out East for just about any beauty treatment, you can’t go wrong spending a day here. Looking for a rec? The Salt Stone Massage is my personal favorite. You’ll be camped out in the beautiful Salt Room, which harnesses the healing elements of sea and salt. Think of it like a traditional Swedish massage, with a mineral-infused twist.

Therapeutic Fusion Himalayan Salt Stone Massage: 60 Minutes

Cost: $330

Best Spa

Shou Sugi Ban House

Easily my favorite place in all of the Hamptons, Shou Sugi is like a little oasis. It’s tucked away in East Hampton, but stepping on the property could easily transport you to a spa abroad. It’s a gorgeous and luxurious sanctuary that feels like an escape from the rest of the world. You can pop by for a massage, facial, or plunge pool—or do an overnight stay complete with delicious, organic meals, sound healing classes, and of course, spa treatments. Just make sure you book in advance—they fill up quickly.

Sisley-Paris The Wellness Cabana at Montauk Yacht Club

What’s chicer than a spa on a boat? If you find yourself at Montauk Yacht Club for dinner at Ocean Club or a day at the pool, treat yourself to a treatment or two at Sisley’s summer pop-up. They’ve taken over the cabana and are offering a wide range of their signature treatments, from facials to massages. Book an express for just 30 minutes or indulge in a 90-minute treatment for some true downtime.

Naturopathica Spa & Healing Center

I’m a big fan of the Naturopathica spa in Manhattan, so it’s no surprise that I have the same affinity for the Hampton’s outpost. Situated in East Hampton and Bridgehampton, it offers just about everything you could want during a spa day: microcurrent, lymphatic drainage, cryotherapy, and more. My personal favorite is the Hydraperk treatment, which basically mimics the look of lip filler and is perfect before an event.

Best Manicure + Pedicure

Angel Tips

If you didn’t have time to get your nails done in the city before heading Out East, consider getting a manicure at Angel Tips in Bridgehampton. It’s a go-to spot for locals. They offer acrylic manicures (in addition to regular), pedicures with massages, and gel X—for a relatively affordable price point (think: $60-80).

Hampton’s Mobile Beauty

Think of this like GlamSquad: Hampton’s Edition. With hundreds of specialists and dozens of treatments from treatments to choose from, this is the best in-a-pinch option out there. Book online, a provider will show up to your home (with all the sanatized tools necessary) and give you a quality mani-pedi from the comfort of your couch.

Gorgeous Guli

With one salon in Flatiron, Manhattan and another in East Hampton, Gorgeous Guli is the only spot Out East I’d trust to do a Russian manicure. The TLDR: Russian manicures, while expensive and time-consuming, last for nearly four weeks and are focused on removing your entire cuticle for a finish that looks damn near flawless and looks fresh all month.

Best Blowout

Eddie and Arthur Salon

With a sister salon on the Upper East of Manhattan (and talent that travels), you know this salon is going to be good. Arthur, one of the co-owners, trained under Oscar Blandi in NYC for years, and then opened his own shop. It has a luxe feel, talented pros, and is a go-to for cut and color among native New Yorkers.

Valerie Joseph

Based in Bridgehampton (and with a spot on the Upper West Side), Valerie Joseph is a luxe destination. It’s pricey, but I promise you can’t go wrong. The team is incredible and friendly, and I’d blindly trust them to cut my hair. For color, you’ll want to make an appointment with the lead colorist Nicole.

My friend (hi, Natalie), who grew up in the Hamptons, told me about this spot, which is her go-to for an affordable, last-minute blowout or haircut. She also loves their Malibu treatments, which get the green tint out of hair color that’s seen too much chlorine.

Best Beauty Shopping Destination

Beauty Bar at Surf Lodge

(Image credit: Surf Lodge)

If you need an incentive other than five-star chicken fingers to stay at Surf Lodge: let me introduce you to the hotel’s complimentary mini bar, curated by CGC Global. Your room will come with the ultimate shopping experience. (Seriously, you don’t even need to pack a cosmetics bag.) You’ll be met with goodies from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Mutha, Summer Fridays, Ultra Violette (the best sunscreen in the world, FYI), and Westman Atelier.

Jones Road

Forgot your makeup at home? Stop by Jones Road’s brick-and-mortar shop in East Hampton to restock—or maybe try something new. The Beauty Balm is the brand’s cult-favorite, but don’t overlook the Gel Bronzer, Shimmer Face Oil, and Mascara.

Bluemercury

A classic, and a good one. Pop by Bluermercury’s East Hampton location to get everything you need and still experience the small neighborhood shop vibe. The sales associates are also a wealth of beauty knowledge.

