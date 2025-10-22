I've said it once, and I'll say it again: Korean beauty products are a game-changer. Over the last year or so, I've incorporated more K-beauty brands into my skincare routine, and my skin has transformed for the better. I'm talking about the kind of glass-like skin you only see in ads and commercials. If you've been considering testing out the K-beauty waters, consider this list of my favorite Korean beauty products at Ulta your sign to dive in headfirst.

Ulta has always been my one-stop shop for all of my skincare, makeup, and haircare needs. But more recently, I've been heading to the retailer solely to restock my K-beauty favorites. From Medicube and Anua to Peach & Lily and Belif, the top brands any budding K-beauty lover should know can all be found in Ulta's aisles.

To help you achieve the best glow ever, I'm sharing my holy grail Korean beauty products at Ulta, below. Step by step, I've broken down the best products to add to your skincare routine, including the best Korean oil cleansers and balms for double cleansing and Korean sunscreens to use year-round.

Cleansers

ANUA Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil $20 at Ulta Beauty As someone with huge pores and oily skin, double cleansing with this Korean cleansing oil has changed the game for me. Its lightweight formula emulsifies quickly into a silky lather that not only feels great on my skin but also easily removes every drop of makeup. Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm $23 at Ulta Beauty It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Banila Co put cleansing balms on the map. This cleanser has been around a long time, yet it still holds up to new and pricier formulas. A tiny scoop is all you need to melt away makeup and leave skin feeling refreshed.

Toners

I'm From Rice Toner $28 at Ulta Beauty I may not have dry skin, but adding this toner to my skincare routine has increased my glow tenfold. It deeply hydrates and instantly gives a glassy sheen, while brightening uneven skin tone and smoothing texture over time. medicube Zero Pore Pad $21 at Ulta Beauty After seeing non-stop hype about these exfoliating toner pads on social media, I caved and finally bought them myself to test out. I've been using them two to three times a week and can confirm that they are worth the hype. After using a pad at night, I wake up to noticeably smoother skin and smaller-looking pores.

Serums

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum $39 at Ulta Beauty Peach & Lily is high on my list of all-time favorite skincare brands thanks to its innovative formulas. This do-it-all serum is a particular standout—it comes with plenty of benefits from plumping and hydrating skin to fading dark spots and brightening overall skin tone. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25 at Ulta Beauty I can't talk about K-beauty without mentioning this viral serum, aka the product that launched the snail mucin craze. Thousands of reviews rave about its moisturizing and brightening abilities. A little goes a long way, too, so one bottle will last you a while.

Moisturizers

belif The True Cream - Aqua Bomb Hydrating Moisturizer $40 at Ulta Beauty My oily skin is obsessed with this lightweight moisturizer. Its gel-like texture cools and sinks into the skin quickly, delivering a substantial boost of hydration without going overboard. My skin never feels greasy after application, which is a huge win in my book. Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream $27 at Ulta Beauty Dr. Althea is one of those IYKYK brands that deserve far more hype. Its hero product, the Relief Cream, is the ideal moisturizer for acne-prone skin. It's a gentle, non-comedogenic formula that uses calming and hydrating ingredients to restore a healthy skin barrier and clear skin tone.

Eye Creams

Sunscreens

ROUND LAB Birch Juice Moisturizing UVlock SPF 45 $25 at Ulta Beauty Once you try this Korean sunscreen, you'll realize, too, that U.S. formulas are lightyears behind. This pick feels more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen with a hydrating feel and an invisible, dewy finish. ANUA Zero-Cast Moisturizing Finish Sunscreen $18 at Ulta Beauty This sunscreen lives up to its name, "Zero-Cast." No matter how much you apply (you can and should use the cap to measure the correct amount for your face), this silky formula leaves an invisible finish.

Masks

medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask $20 at Ulta Beauty You've likely seen influencers go to bed with a sheet mask on and wake up to shining, glassy skin—I'm willing to bet they had this mask on. It's packed with salmon PDRN, niacinamide, and hydrolyzed collagen to reveal brighter, smoother, and plumper skin after a couple of hours. Dr. Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask $13 at Ulta Beauty Whenever I need a moment of self-care, I throw on this sheet mask. It's ultra-hydrating, so when I've gone overboard on retinol and exfoliating, it's a lifesaver. All you need is 10 minutes for this mask to work its magic.

