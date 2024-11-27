My toxic trait: I can justify any purchase. Designer shoes? Just calculate the cost per wear and it’s worth it. A new mattress? A good night’s sleep (and maybe some mouth tape) is the key to longevity. The entire Summer Fridays lineup? I’ll have great skin and, thanks to an epic Black Friday sale, my wallet will actually be happy because everything is 20 percent.

Some unbelievable Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals are going on this week (cough: Dyson), but Summer Fridays' sitewide deal, which is running through December 2, is extra sweet—and it’s not just because of the Hot Cocoa Lip Butter Balm. It’s the skincare and makeup brand’s biggest sale of the year, so you won’t have the chance to stock up at these limited-time-only prices for long.

Samantha has tried every Summer Fridays product. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

With dozens of skincare, makeup, and gift sets (!!) available, figuring out what to add to your cart often ends in the question: OK, but do I really need this? Because I’ve tried virtually every single Summer Fridays launch since the brand’s debut in 2018—I’m a proud day one Jet Lag Mask user—I’m giving you a peek into my cart.

I’ve naturally restocked my never-ending Lip Butter Balm collection, scooped up the Rich Cushion Cream to get my perpetually dry skin through winter, and grabbed some ShadeDrops because, yes, I wear SPF year-round (as we all should!). Shop the rest of my favorite Summer Friday products—at a discount—below. Just make sure to add the code “CYBER” when you check out.

Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream (Was $44) $35.20 at Summer Fridays As the self-appointed president of the Dark Under Eye Circles Club, I fully endorse this brightening eye cream. It's packed with vitamin C, caffeine, and allantoin to reduce dark shadows, de-puff, and hydrate—a true triple threat.

Samantha wears Summer Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Hot Cocoa (Was $24) $19.20 at Summer Fridays The pièce de résistance of the Summer Fridays portfolio: Lip Butter Balm. I consider myself a collector—keeping one in every product, drawer, and even a surprise treat in my car door. The new hot cocoa flavor is quite literally delicious, but I'll always be loyal to Vanilla and Pink Sugar.

Samantha wear Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (Was $49) $39.20 at Summer Fridays The OG Jet Lag Mask was the brand's only product when it launched six years ago. It's a game changer for long flights (hence the name), dry winter skin, and even cracked cuticles. I like using it as a nighttime moisturizer over a mask, but it's up to your preference.

Samantha wears Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Summer Fridays Shadedrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen (Was $36) $28.80 "Sunscreens are vital in your routine, but some can break you out or leave a white cast behind on darker skin tones. Not this one—it’s lightweight and didn’t lead to breakouts even when I wore it all summer long and leaves behind a subtle glow," says E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla.

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum With Vitamin C + Niacinamide (Was $68) $54.40 at Summer Fridays "This was the first vitamin C serum I’ve ever used consistently, and I loved it so much that I reviewed it for Marie Claire when I was halfway through my first bottle," says Marzovilla. "It leaves my skin glowing like never before and doesn’t break me out at all, as some vitamin C serums are prone to do. The smell is very citrusy and sweet (it’s almost like an orange soda scent), but it didn't give me a headache or lead to any irritation.”

Summer Fridays Holiday Lip Butter Balm Set (Was $49) $39.20 at Summer Fridays “At any given time, I have at least five lip products on me, but the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is the only one I consistently turn to. The formula leaves my lips moisturized for hours without any stickiness and I love the subtle hint of color," says Associate E-Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger. "I could also go on and on about the pink sugar flavor tasting exactly like cake batter, but I’ll spare you my rant.”

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Pink Cloud (Was $26) $20.80 at Summer Fridays I audibly gasped the first time I tried this lip oil—it's that good. Formulated with nine, moisturizing plant oils, vitamin E, and a powerful pigment, Pink Cloud has become my go-to tint. I'm constantly rubbing my lips together for the silky smooth sensation.

Summer Fridays Midnight Ritual Retinol Renewal Serum (Was $69) $55.20 at Summer Fridays If there's one skincare ingredient I swear by, it's retinol. The wrinkle-reducing, acne-fighting powerhouse keeps my skin looking smooth, clear, and radiant at all times. Not sure where to start? The Summer Fridays retinol serum is a gentle yet effective option that calms and soothes the skin as it gets to work.

Summer Fridays Super Amino Gel Cleanser (Was $35) $28 at Summer Fridays If you have dry skin, acne, or are sensitive, I highly recommend this gentle cleanser. Its refreshing formula gives a super-clean feel but still delivers a dose of vitamins, nutrients, and hydration.

Summer Fridays Signature Travel Skincare Set (Was $42) $33.60 at Summer Fridays Confession: I always leave holiday shopping to the very last second. This year, I'm attempting to change my chaotic habits by scooping up a few of these genius sets at a discount. I also plan on grabbing one for myself—it has everything I could possibly need during my winter vacation.