A deep, dark, simple polish is incredibly chic and understated, but it isn’t the only way to pull off black nails. In fact, there are so many black nail ideas—from classic French tips and half moons to unexpected color combinations. “Black is more than just a statement color; it is also a versatile base for creating depth, contrast, and dimension. It can make a manicure look bold and edgy, yet sophisticated and artistic when paired with the right finishes and details,” explains Sandra Wei, founder of Peach Bling Salon in New York. “Its dark background provides a strong visual foundation that allows other elements to stand out, making it ideal for both minimalist designs and more intricate nail art.”
Keep reading to discover 17 black nail ideas, plus insights from celebrity nail artists on how to incorporate the color into your fall manicure.
Black and Blue
What's black and blue all over? Hopefully nothing besides this very cute manicure. Mixed finishes—like the velvet and glossy polishes present here—have been such a thing recently and this look showcases the perfect way to add black polish to the mix.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish
Black Cat Eye
Another option in the black-and-blue realm: a black-and-blue cat-eye polish look. "The deep black background combined with shifting blue magnetic shimmer creates incredible depth, reminiscent of a starry night sky. Small rhinestone accents can add an extra touch of sparkle while complementing the magnetic effect," says Wei. "To recreate this look at home, start with a smooth black base, then apply a layer of blue cat-eye gel polish. Before curing under a UV/LED lamp, use a magnetic wand to guide the shimmer into the desired pattern. Once the desired effect is achieved, cure the polish and seal it with a glossy top coat."
SUNUV
LED Nail Lamp
Simple Black
I can't believe we've made it this far without talking about a simple, classic black mani. "Black nails are great because to me, they look good on ANY length nails and go with everything. It’s such a good neutral nail color but with an edge to it," says Katie Masters, a celebrity nail artist and Nail Thoughts brand founder.
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish
Black Jelly
As Masters explains, you can spice up black nails by using a black cat-eye color so it adds some gorgeous depth and movement, or you can use a jelly black color for a softer, more sheer look. "I’m obsessed with a black jelly nail," the expert adds. "The semi-sheerness of the black adds such a gorgeous glassy effect that gives it so much depth! It’s just a little more magic and unique than just opaque black."
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Wei notes that black also serves as an "excellent canvas for nail art." Her point is obviously proven here. "Hand-painted designs, chrome accents, and rhinestones create striking contrast against the dark background, making each detail more visible," she explains. "From delicate gems to intricate artwork, black enhances the visual impact of decorative elements and allows creative designs to stand out."
Beadsland
Flat Back Crystal Rhinestones
Black and White
Okay...here's another fun question. What's black and white and cute all over? Black and white is obviously a classic color combination, and this design proves you can make it work in so many ways.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri White on Time Nail Polish
Matte Waves
Another reason Masters loves a black mani? "The darkness of the color creates such a crisp and clean look around the cuticle and the free edge of the nail." This shiny-and-matte design is an incredible example. There are so many great things going on with it that you could utilize in a separate look or copy in full—that sharp line of glossy black near the cuticle especially.
Holo Taco
One-Coat Black Crème Nail Polish
To the Bone
You don't have to be in the Halloween spirit to appreciate some funky black nail art. This bone design will add a little edge to your outfit all year round.
Olive & June
Skeleton Fingers Short Tab Press-Ons
Scribbled
It doesn't get more abstract than this when it comes to nail art. This manicure is like if you took your favorite black (or blue!) pen and got to work scribbling on the perfect shiny base—in the cutest way, obviously.
Ebanku
French Manicure Pen
Black and White Dots
Black is a shade that lends itself really well to a polka dot manicure. You can pair the deep shade with any other color to get the look, but white will *always* be a classic.
HSYMQ
10 Piece Dotting Tools
Nuanced Black
This is a controversial thing to say in a story about black nail ideas, but if you're someone who really doesn't want to go with a black polish...why not try a really deep green, or red, or purple instead? You can get all the same moodiness while sticking to a color you feel comfier with.
Essie
Nail Polish in Off Tropic
Full Metal
You think you've seen edgy already? Nah. This pierced black and vintage silver manicure is proof that things can always get a little funkier in the world of black nail ideas.
Brtavizvy
3D Metal Punk Nail Art Set
Animal Print
If you think about it, animal print often naturally includes shades of black—making it a super easy way to lean into the trend. You don't have to go so far as rocking a velvet tiger stripe print look...but if given the option...
Chillhouse
La Zebra Notte Chill Tips
Black Maze
I've talked a lot about black and silver. Let's get into black and gold for a while. These almond-shaped nails painted with a maze of black swirls and little gemstones are so, so cool.
ILNP
Jackpot
French Tips
Black French tips are so perfect that Marie Claire has a whole collection of ideas dedicated to them. Here are some favorites, but if you're not feeling this set you can browse to your heart's content.
Aprés
French Manicure Gel
Pottery-Inspired
Two of the best artistic mediums: pottery and nail art. This look combines the energy of both into a super chic abstract design reminiscent of a freshly glazed piece that came straight out of the kiln.
Mineral Fusion
Little Black Dress Nail Polish
Matte Black Stripes
Last (but certainly not least), we have a mani that makes use of matte black polish and a cutie pastel color palette. It's further proof that the shade can work for anyone—as if you needed any more of that.
wet n wild
Matte Top Coat
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Meet the Experts
Katie Masters
Katie Masters is a nail artist and entrepreneur on a mission to bridge the gap between nail fanatics and product creation. Her brand, Nail Thoughts, is a nail brand made for nail people, by nail people.
Sophia Vilensky is a Freelance Beauty Writer at Marie Claire with a beauty, wellness, and entertainment journalism portfolio that includes contributions to Byrdie, Bravo, Teen Vogue, and Us Weekly. Growing up in a family of beauticians—and through her own personal studies—she developed an in-depth understanding of aesthetics, cosmetic product formulation, and beauty treatment development and has also held roles as a senior copywriter, content strategist, and proofreader for top beauty and wellness brands. Even so, you'd be hard pressed to find her with her hair and makeup actually done. Sophia is based in Minneapolis and is a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she majored in English and minored in cinema studies. During her time at the university, she was the Arts & Entertainment Editor for the Minnesota Daily, earning the 2019 Editor of the Year award for her work. She connected deeply with the Twin Cities arts scene, collaborating with leading beauty professionals, designers, and artists. Graduating Summa Cum Laude, her thesis—a close-reading of Vanderpump Rules—was featured on NPR. When not immersed in writing or testing new products, Sophia enjoys watching reality TV, reading, and exploring the newest woo-woo wellness trends. Keep up with her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.