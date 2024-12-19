Taylor Swift Pairs Her Sparkling Birthday Party Nails With Dripping Diamond Earrings
The look is equal parts holiday and birthday ready.
It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Taylor Swift and she’s in the mood to celebrate. On Dec. 13, the pop star's closest friends and family (including her boyfriend, Travis Kelce) hosted a party to commemorate her 35th birthday as well as the end of her two-year Eras Tour. For the big day, Swift wore a Balmain dress and DeBeers diamond earrings that reportedly cost $36,000. But the real head-turner had to be her manicure, which brought the entire "Bejeweled" look together.
Swift kept her nails in their typical short, square shape, then painted a light caramel color for the base. What seemed like a shimmery speckle polish was then painted on top, creating a sporadic pattern that somehow also looked uniform on all of her fingers. A clear topcoat added back a glossy shine to complete her festive manicure.
It’s long been rumored that Swift does her own nails after quite a few DIY supplies were spotted during her Miss Americana documentary. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a gel lamp and polishes from the brand Red Carpet Manicure in the film, leading many to believe even Swift appreciates an easy at-home gel manicure.
Manicure experts disagree on whether or not gel nail polishes should be as accessible as they currently are. Still, nail enthusiasts have started enjoying the convenience of creating salon-quality manicures in less time than it takes for traditional nail polishes to dry. Those fans seemed to include Swift throughout her Eras Tour: From city to city (and on red carpets in between), she switched up her manicure from solid glitter polishes to nails painted individual colors to represent each era. (Blue stood for 1989, purple signified Speak Now, and so on.)
If you choose to try Eras Tour party nails at home, it’s important to make sure that you do so safely. Use high-quality polishes and apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful side-effects of UV ray exposure. Keep scrolling to shop a few expert-approved DIY gel manicure products for a hint of Taylor Swift's shimmer at your fingertips.
For Swift-approved gel nails at home, spring for the polishes that the experts use. One of my favorite brands, hands-down, has to be Apres. From the colors available to the opacity of the formula, they have basically taken over my at-home nail station.
When choosing a gel lamp, make sure that the wattage is at least at 48 to ensure that your polish is curing the entire way through. This also guarantees you don't develop an allergy over time.
One of the lesser-spoken-about necessities for a gel manicure is applying SPF on your hands before starting the process. This formula from One Skin is lightweight and sinks into the skin without leaving behind any residue, so you won't want to immediately wash your hands after applying.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Katie Holmes Revealed What Suri Got Her for Her 46th Birthday
The 18-year-old college freshman made a special trip home to NYC to celebrate with her mom.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
How the "Tide Has Turned" for Former Royal Outcast Sarah Ferguson Thanks to "Grateful" King Charles
Is Fergie the Royal Family's new secret weapon?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp's 'Nosferatu' Press Tour Glam Captures Love at First Bite
'90s supermodel makeup meets dead girl glam in the actor's signature look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Obama Pairs the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend With Holiday Bottega Veneta Earrings
Not too brown and not too red.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Bella Hadid’s Minimalist Nails Are Proof That Understated Manicures Never Go Out of Style
Beautifully understated.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Dua Lipa’s Naked Nails Are Such a Chic Twist on the Minimalist Manicure Trend
Recreating this manicure ASAP.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Selena Gomez’s Engagement Manicure Is Sheer Bridal Perfection
Minimalists and brides-to-be agree: This shade is a staple.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's All-Time Favorite Pat McGrath Red Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock
It's been a long time coming.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Matches Her Blinding Cheekbone Highlighter to Her Bejeweled Bag and Choker
Best believe she's still bejeweled.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cyber Monday's Best Tom Ford Fragrance Deals Let You Smell Just Like Taylor Swift
Her favorite scent and her favorite lipstick are both on sale.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hair Pins for a Flawless French Twist Are Under $20 for Black Friday
Vintage hair pins are less than $20 right now.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated