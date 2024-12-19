It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Taylor Swift and she’s in the mood to celebrate. On Dec. 13, the pop star's closest friends and family (including her boyfriend, Travis Kelce) hosted a party to commemorate her 35th birthday as well as the end of her two-year Eras Tour. For the big day, Swift wore a Balmain dress and DeBeers diamond earrings that reportedly cost $36,000. But the real head-turner had to be her manicure, which brought the entire "Bejeweled" look together.

Swift kept her nails in their typical short, square shape, then painted a light caramel color for the base. What seemed like a shimmery speckle polish was then painted on top, creating a sporadic pattern that somehow also looked uniform on all of her fingers. A clear topcoat added back a glossy shine to complete her festive manicure.

Swift posed with her close friends while showing off her sparkly birthday party manicure. (Image credit: @ brittanylynne

It’s long been rumored that Swift does her own nails after quite a few DIY supplies were spotted during her Miss Americana documentary. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a gel lamp and polishes from the brand Red Carpet Manicure in the film, leading many to believe even Swift appreciates an easy at-home gel manicure.

Swift also showed off her sparkly birthday manicure while posing with Travis Kelce. (Image credit: @TSwiftNZ

Manicure experts disagree on whether or not gel nail polishes should be as accessible as they currently are. Still, nail enthusiasts have started enjoying the convenience of creating salon-quality manicures in less time than it takes for traditional nail polishes to dry. Those fans seemed to include Swift throughout her Eras Tour: From city to city (and on red carpets in between), she switched up her manicure from solid glitter polishes to nails painted individual colors to represent each era. (Blue stood for 1989, purple signified Speak Now, and so on.)

If you choose to try Eras Tour party nails at home, it’s important to make sure that you do so safely. Use high-quality polishes and apply sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful side-effects of UV ray exposure. Keep scrolling to shop a few expert-approved DIY gel manicure products for a hint of Taylor Swift's shimmer at your fingertips.

Apres Gel Couleur Trio Set $40 at Amazon For Swift-approved gel nails at home, spring for the polishes that the experts use. One of my favorite brands, hands-down, has to be Apres. From the colors available to the opacity of the formula, they have basically taken over my at-home nail station.

Sunuv Uv Led Nail Lamp $33 at Amazon When choosing a gel lamp, make sure that the wattage is at least at 48 to ensure that your polish is curing the entire way through. This also guarantees you don't develop an allergy over time.

One Skin Triple Power OS-01 BODY SPF $49 at One Skin One of the lesser-spoken-about necessities for a gel manicure is applying SPF on your hands before starting the process. This formula from One Skin is lightweight and sinks into the skin without leaving behind any residue, so you won't want to immediately wash your hands after applying.

