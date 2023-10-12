Taylor Swift Is Back in Her Faux Bob Era

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

From her leather-filled Reputation days to the more rustic, woods-y style of Folklore, each of Taylor Swift ’s albums has a specific aesthetic associated with it. Nevertheless, there’s one special feature that has remained consistent through the superstar’s many style transformations: Her long, honey hair. Fans call her “blondie” for a reason.

On Tuesday, October 11, Swift popped up in Los Angeles to attend the premiere of her new documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The almost-three-hour movie takes fans through the “eras”—both musical and aesthetic—of Swift’s career. To mark the milestone (seriously, even Beyoncé showed up to celebrate ), the “Invisible String” singer wore her signature blonde hair in a faux-bob, a look reminiscent of past eras.

With her strands (bangs included) softly curled in a texture reminiscent of Swift’s natural wave, the hair was underpinned to fall right below her jawline, letting a few wispy curls sneak out for maximum romanticism. While it wouldn’t be a surprise for the “Red” singer to join bestie Selena Gomez and cut a real bob , Taylor’s version—pun intended!—had all the hallmarks of a temporary style.

The vintage-inspired hairdo was complemented by a sharp cat eye and blue eyeshadow eye look, matte skin, soft pink blush, and bright, classic red lipstick (of course). Online, fans were quick to point out the look’s ties to Swift’s past styles. The bob is very 2014’s 1989, a time when the Grammy winner rocked a straight, short cut and bangs.

From the neck—and its not-to-be-forgotten diamond Cartier necklace—down, Swift’s cornflower-blue Oscar de la Renta gown ushered in an era all its own. Strapless and made up of a bunch of quilted flowers, the dress was soft and sweet in a very Swift way, while its cut-outs exuded power. She’s a mastermind, you know.