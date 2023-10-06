Selena Gomez Cut Her Signature Long Hair Just In Time For Fall

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the days get just a bit chillier, the chicest among us are wasting no time with their fall hair transformations. Sleeves are getting longer while hair is getting shorter . Always on top of the trends, Selena Gomez was the latest star to embrace the chop, debuting a long bob at Rare Beauty’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, October 4. In true superstar fashion, she showed off the haircut for the first time in multiple outfits, all shared via her Instagram Story.

In two mirror selfies posted in quick succession, Gomez wore her new shoulder-grazing bob straightened with a middle part, swapping out a silver sequin gown for a black top and jeans from one image to the next. In both photos, her hair had that fresh-from-the-salon sparkle, sleek and sharp with no split ends in sight.

In a separate post—a selfie shared by model and Selena-bestie Connar Franklin Carpenter—the “Single Soon” singer could be seen in yet another outfit: S purple, orchid-shaped top. Chandelier earrings and a corresponding warm-toned eyeshadow look (almost certainly created with Rare Beauty products ) completed the look.

“One thing about us…we’re gunna chop our hair at the same time,” wrote Franklin in her Instagram Story alongside a kissy-face emoji. While Gomez’s hair remained straight, Franklin’s was flipped up at the ends and parted deeply on the side.

While the besties seemed to know what they were doing ahead of time, Gomez’s cut came as a surprise to fans. The new look materialized just days after the Only Murders in the Building actress and her signature long locks showed off the newly renovated Rare Beauty offices on Instagram and took Paris Fashion Week by storm .

Regardless, there’s no doubt that Selena can pull any look—or length—off. She said it best herself: She’s so rare.