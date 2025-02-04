Tilt Is Making Cosmetics More Accessible for People with Disabilities

As a beauty aficionado, I love exploring the latest and greatest launches to hit the market, even though the amount of new products and brands that continue to launch remains overwhelming. That being said, there is still a glaring hole in the beauty community when it comes to catering to people with disabilities. New cosmetics brand Tilt is attempting to change that.

“I loved experimenting with makeup , but I found that I couldn’t use most of the products I wanted to try,” says 21-year-old founder Aerin Glazer, who has arthritis. “My hands would hurt for hours after gripping narrow plastic packaging, but I found a lot of normalcy and joy in my beauty routine, especially on difficult days.” At the age of 16, she set out on a five-year path that would ultimately lead to the creation of her beauty brand, Tilt, which she says has products “designed with the needs of everybody in mind.” I can attest to this. The magnets used in the packaging are gentle; there’s no harsh reverberation when the packaging closes. The ergonomic shape of each product makes them easy to hold and grip onto for a long time, allowing for a more comfortable user experience for people who may experience joint pain. Even as someone who doesn’t, I immediately noticed the difference in how comfortable each item felt in my hand.

(Image credit: Tilt Beauty)

Starting today, Feb. 4, you can shop Tilt’s entire lineup: Lashscape Mascara and Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment, the latter of which comes in five shades and is also safe to be used for the cheeks. If you have sensitive skin and are wondering if this brand is for you, the short answer is yes. The longer answer? “Our makeup formulas have received the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, which means they are non-irritating and safe for those with ultra sensitive skin,” Glazer says. “My type of arthritis is psoriatic, which means that I also have psoriasis. Through firsthand experiences, I know how certain ingredients can provoke flare-ups and just make it frustrating to use products. So Tilt products have what we call the 'Calm Complex,' which is a combination of ingredients that allow for the best results while soothing and calming the skin.”

I got the opportunity to try some of Tilt’s products, so keep reading to see my honest review of the line. Spoiler alert: you’re going to want to give your makeup bag a little refresh.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

“Mascara was the first product I wanted to create for TILT because this is the makeup product I struggled to use the most,” Glazer says. “I have shaky hands and struggled to hold a mascara wand, [so] usually I would end up with mascara all over my eyelids.”

Right off the bat, I had to say, this was one of the most comfortable mascara tubes I have ever touched. I didn’t realize how a straight metal tube could impact the user experience for someone who struggles to hold their hands in one position for a long time. Not only is the material soft but the shape of the top of the bottle allows for different parts of my hand to be engaged when applying the mascara, which I love (I can switch to holding the product between my thumb and forefinger if needed). I also can’t miss the bright yellow bottle, which is really important for someone (me) navigating a larger than normal makeup collection.

The mascara itself left my lashes looking super dark and long which I really enjoyed. If you prefer a more voluminous mascara you might want to use this one on top of another formula, but if you have short or sparse lashes, this one’s for you.

Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment $26 at Tilt

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Similar to the mascara packaging, the lip balm is made of easy-to-grip silicone and comes in four different shades; pink, coral, nude, and berry, as well as clear. “Between these two [hero products] I feel like you can really create a full makeup look,” Glazer says. “And if you aren’t a big makeup user, lip balm is still such a versatile, everyday product. I wanted to make sure to offer colors that can be worn day or night.”

I’m not a big tinted lip balm fan due to the fact that I have two toned lips and most of these formulas tend to disappear on me. That being said, I used the balm in the color Happy Hour, which is a deep berry shade, but don’t let the color scare you—the pigment was extremely sheer, enough for me to feel confident that it would look just as good on fair skin. That being said, I feel like this is the only color that works on my skin tone, so I would love to either see some formulas that have more pigment right off the bat and are able to be sheered out for deeper skin tones than mine or just a larger range of colors for more skin tones to choose from.