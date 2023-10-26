Tracee Ellis Ross' New Bob and Bangs Have Incredible Volume

Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to a retro hairdo (or any hairdo, for that matter). Last month, she arrived at the Fast Company Innovation Festival with her hair in '50s bumper bangs, and now, she seems to be taking the vintage inspiration a step further with a new bob and side-swept bangs.

The Pattern founder debuted her new chop for a feature in Hommegirls Magazine, which was released Wednesday, October 25. On the cover, which marked the menswear-inspired multimedia project's 10th issue, Ross wore a structured black suit-jacket and leather tie. Still, her smooth, gravity-defying bob, which framed her iconic smile as she flashed a closed-eye grin, stole the show.

"IM SO IN LOVE WITH THIS COVER STORY. What a great day we had. What a team! THANK YOUUUUUUUU," commented Ross on the magazine's Instagram.

The look is heavily reminiscent of a heavy '60s bob, with a little bit of '90s runway worked in for good measure. Ross' bob and bangs, which were styled by hairstylist Eric Williams (using Pattern Beauty products, naturally), are so expertly blown out they reach new heights—and widths. I'd guess the Pattern Beauty hairdryer, which was specially designed for hair with texture, was used to create this look.

The Girlfriends actress launched Pattern Beauty in 2019. Black-owned and Black-centered, the then-small product line was created for people with textured, curly hair. Now, the company boasts more than 50 products. "This is made from the heart of a woman who is honored to be a part of this community. This is 20 years of dreaming, digging in my hair, and thinking about what I was longing for," Ross told Marie Claire when launching the brand.

To shop some of the brand's best-sellers, scroll ahead.