Tracee Ellis Ross Just Won *Both* the Most and Least Voluminous Hair Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross has long been open about her complicated hair journey. When she was in elementary school, she began relaxing and texturizing her hair—a weekly tradition that continued until, eventually, she realized she'd beaten her natural strands "to a pulp." Now, the Pattern Beauty owner has learned to treat her lovely locks well—and play around a little, while she's at it.

On Wednesday, December 27, Ross shared a new photoshoot for FLAUNT magazine that took this concept to the extreme—rocking two hairstyles that couldn't be more different in terms of volume. "Hair play," she captioned the carousel of images, which featured both a super slick '20s bob and teased-to-the-high-heavens style.

The 51-year-old's 'dos were the work of celebrity hairdresser E Williams, a favorite artist of Ross who has contributed to a number of her iconic styles. In one clip posted by the Girlfriends actress, Williams touches up the front of her super short bob, making sure a ringlet stays in place.

"She did that," commented the stylist on the post, only to be met with some responsible party pushback. "You did that!" Ross replied.

For the second look, the beauty mogul's hair was straightened and teased at least 8 inches above her head for height that more than rivaled her iconic mother, Diana Ross. To show off the full extent of the look, the American Fiction star whipped her head around, letting the long locks fly in all directions.

"What? Oh, I'm just going to Whole Foods," she joked in a clip.

As for makeup, a major splash of blue eyeshadow (yes, it's back) applied by makeup artist Romy Soleimani tied both looks together. A glossy reddish-brown manicure by Zola Ganzorigt also helped the situation, adding just a bit of glam while letting the hairstyles make their mark(s).

"Ladies & gentlemen, her!!!" commented Pattern Beauty's official Instagram account on the post, adding the hashtags "CEO," "founder," and "hair goals." It's true: Ross is all of the above—with major emphasis on the last one.