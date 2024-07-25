I have fake blonde hair—and you would never ever know it. Excuse the humble brag, but my hair is (normally) well-toned and incredibly shiny. But then summer rolls around. I’m in the pool. I swim in the ocean. The sun gets the better of my bleach-dyed hair, and I’m left with a less-than-desirable dull, slightly orange tint. That’s where the best hair glosses come in. "Hair glosses are typically semi-permanent hair colors that can darken, richen, add shine, or change the tone of the hair,” hairstylist Olivia Casanova previously told Marie Claire. “The only thing glosses can’t do is make someone lighter.”

While you can absolutely pay a visit to the salon for a refresh, I’m partial to an at-home treatment (think: less money, less time, same results). The good news: Ulta has the best hair glosses for summer brassiness. The retailer carries all of my personal favorites. DpHue’s Glossy Glaze is foolproof to use (and smells amazing), ColorWow’s High Gloss Finish Spray is a hair gloss alternative that gives nearly identical results, and Pureology’s Color Fanatic top-coat is my go-to for adding shine.

A handful of the best hair toners and glosses are on major discounts as part of Ulta’s Back to School Sale. But you’ll want to act fast—the deals ends later today. That in mind, I combed through nearly 200 hair gloss products (yes, this took hours) to find the 15 best Ulta hair glosses for summer. Shop my editor-approved picks for blonde and brown color-treated hair ahead.

The Best (On Sale!) Ulta Hair Gloss for Summer Brassiness

dpHue Glossy Glaze (Was $29) $21.75 at Ulta If I could only pick one Ulta hair gloss to use for eternity, it’s this guy. It’s available in six shades (I use golden blonde) and instantly gives my hair a neutral glaze. I take it in the shower and douse my hair from mid-length to end. I usually let it sit for roughly three minutes, rinse it out, and skip conditioner altogether. Ultimately, my hair is incredibly soft and shiny—and the glossy finish lasts me weeks.

L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss (Was $15.99) $11.99 at Ulta Summer activities can leave hair dry, which results in a duller hue than I'd prefer. Restore hydration and shine with this incredibly affordable option. Its conditioning base is coconut oil, which makes it the best option for dry, dehydrated hair. Technically, it lasts 10 days, but I like to use it every seven to maintain an intense gloss.

Bread Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss (Was $24) $18 at Ulta Some colorists don’t want you using anything that will add pigment to your existing color. If these instructions sound familiar, Bread Beauty’s Everyday Gloss oil is for you. It’s a quick fix and finishing oil specifically designed for curly hair. With Kakadu plum, you’ll find it leaves a soft, hydrating finish on every strand.

Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Glass Hair Anti-Frizz Serum (Was $20) $15 at Ulta Summer and frizz are synonymous in my book, so a product that promises to tame the unwanted effects of humidity and add shine is a win-win. This Fekkai serum does just that. Just use one to two pumps before and after styling.

Unite 7seconds Glossing Shine Spray (Was $36) $25.20 at Ulta The definition of a do-it-all product, Unite’s Glossing Spray is truly the only item you need in your styling routine. After you hop out of the shower, give your stands a generous spritz. It will not only help control frizz, detangle, and add a high-shine finish, but it will also protect your hair from UV and heat damage.

Hally Fluffy G, Foamy Glazey Hair Gloss (Was $15) $11.25 at Ulta Part hair toner and part hair gloss, this bottle is a one-and-done treatment to remove brassy tones and dullness. It has a fluffy, foam texture that envelopes every piece of hair. Leave it on for 10 minutes while you complete your everything shower. After rinsing, you’ll notice shinier and brighter hair. PSA: One bottle should last up to three uses.

Also Recommended

Kristen Ess Signature Hair Gloss $15 at Ulta Dark hair can benefit from a gloss, too. This eight-shade range was designed explicitly to deposit an extra oomph of color into those playing in the black and brunette color scheme. With just one use, you’ll get three to four weeks of perfectly toned, shiny strands.

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss $30 at Ulta $28.98 at Walmart $30 at Amazon My colorist lives a few states away, so I’m always trying to get more time out of my balayage. Madison Reed’s hair gloss is always at the top of my list in a pinch because it tones brassiness (I use the purple one) and restores shine without distorting my base color.

Redken Travel Size Acidic Color Gloss Conditioner $13 at Ulta Summer travels mean having travel-sized beauty products on hand is of the utmost importance. Enter Redken Acidic Color Gloss Conditioner. It’s a cute, little one-fluid-ounce jar that instantly gives a glossy shine. And, unlike some others on this list, it can be used every wash day.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat Clear Hair Gloss $36 at Ulta Pureology is a professional-loved brand, and many colorists would grab this exact product if you visited their salon. It’s clear in color, so it’s not trying to alter your shade, but rather provide a layer of shine on top. A formula of oat milk and Camilla oil will leave your hair unbelievably soft, too.

Ouai Hair Gloss $34 at Ulta $34 at Ulta Beauty While this gloss won’t necessarily deposit any color to your hair, it will protect that tone you already have. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and rice water, this will add strength, shine, and hydration—and protect hair from heat damage.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss $36 at Ulta This just-launched hair gloss will make your hair just as shiny as the bottle that holds it. In fact, it promises to make your hair two times shinier than it already is. I swear, after using this, I was able to see my own reflection in my hair—it’s the definition of high gloss.

ColorWow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish $22 at Ulta ColorWow has mastered shiny hair. Dream Coat is an incredible treatment. The Mineral Remover Spray has changed my life, and this Pop Lock High Gloss Finish is my favorite when I don’t have time for an in-shower gloss. A little spray on wet or dry hair instantly seals split ends, reduces frizz, prevents color fading, and, of course, adds shine.

Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse $34 at Ulta Better hair in 10 seconds? That’s precisely what you’ll get with this in-shower micellar water rinse. The formula seals the hair cuticle while neroli oil deposits instant shine. The key to successful results is to ring excess water from your hair post-shampoo. I like to follow up with conditioner, but if your hair is oily, you may not have to.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo $27 at Ulta $25 at Sephora $27 at Amazon Glossy hair can start with your shampoo. While not a traditional hair gloss treatment, this Drunk Elephant hair product is a worthwhile counterpart. It’s sulfate-free (so it’s color-safe) but still works up into a nice foam. Plus, the formula contains seed oils and amino acids that give hair a silky, strong feel.