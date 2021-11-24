Urban Decay's Black Friday Sale at Sephora Is Nothing Short Of Incredible
Only $10 for Perversion Mascara? Count us in.
Ask any beauty buff about their first eyeshadow palette, and you'll likely hear that any one of Urban Decay's Naked palettes served as their gateway into the world of makeup. But it's not just the Naked palettes that have earned a spot in makeup drawers worldwide: The 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, for example, have the staying power of a Sharpie. As far as complexion is concerned, Urban Decay is a household name. And this season, the brand is offering a slew of crazy good Black Friday deals on Sephora. Needless to say, we're ready to stock up on our favorites.
