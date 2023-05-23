I’m a Beauty Editor—Here Are the 12 Products I’m Buying During Violet Grey’s Crazy Good Sale

I’ll be honest: Memorial Day sales are occasionally lame. 10 percent off? It just doesn’t impress me. But 50 percent off? Now we’re talking—and lucky for me, you, and every beauty lover out there, Violet Grey is offering just that. As part of the retailer’s “Put It In The Bag” shopping event, which runs from May 23 through May 29, cult-favorite brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barabara Sturm, and Westman Atelier are on super-sale, with up to half-off discounts.

Now deals this good, on products this amazing, don’t come around often. So if I were you, take this as your cue to stock up on summer skincare staples, new makeup launches, and splurge-worthy devices. The on-sale items are plentiful—and a smidge overwhelming—so I’ve made it my mission to do the hard work for you. I combed through the dozens upon dozens of beauty products on the site and selected the 13 best deals. To shop my picks, scroll ahead.

U Beauty Barrier Bioactive Treatment, $198 $158 With a 20 percent off promotion being offered across the entire brand, you genuinely can’t go wrong. Every single product in the line is equivalent to liquid gold. My personal favorite? This intensely rich and nourishing moisturizer which is amazing for dry skin types, sensitive skin, or anyone with a compromised skin barrier. You’ll be left with an instant glow, deep hydration, and a firmer, plumper complexion.

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops, $68 $54 If you’re on the hunt for a summer foundation that feels absolutely weightless, allow me to direct your attention to these gorgeous drops. They give a very dewy finish (you won’t even need highlighter) and are packed with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and antioxidants. I personally like to choose one a few shades darker than my skin tone for a built in tan, but it’s completely up to you.

Dr Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $42 $34 Memorial Day marks the *unofficial* start of summer, so take it as your cue to start stockpiling sunscreen. Because let’s be honest: You can never, ever have enough. One of my new favorite facial SPFs from the one and only Dr. Dennis Gross. It’s an extremely elegant oil-free formula that protects against all the skin aggressors: UV rays, pollution, and blue light—it’s a triple threat.

Kjaer Weis Im-possible Mascara, $32 $16 As a self proclaimed mascara snob, you can trust me when I say that this mascara is one of the absolute best on the market. The sustainably sourced formula is focused on keeping your lashes healthy and strong, while simultaneously lengthening and volumizing without a clump in sight. You’ll have a more natural looking vibe with one swipe, but the formula is extremely buildable.

Susanne Kaufmann Home Spa Collection, $75 $38 Elevate your summer shower situation in one swoop by purchasing this luxe lineup of products. I swear nothing smells quite as delicious. Fill your bath with these salts or lather on this body oil and you’ll instantly be transported to a spa. My personal favorite of the bunch? The Moisturizing Mask, which feels other-worldly after a day spent in the sun.

Augustinus Bader The Foaming Cleanser, $70 $53 Very rarely does a new cleanser swoop me off my feet, but Augustinus Bader’s latest launch did just that—and now is the time to scoop up a sample. It works up into a nice foam without stripping the skin, reduces redness thanks to the inclusion of niacinamide, and leaves skin feeling genuinely clean and refreshed. I noticed a brighter complexion in just about a week.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $320 $240 A cult-favorite product if there ever was one, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s hyaluronic acid serum deserves all the hype. And thanks to this ~phenomenal~ sale, you can get it for $80 off. It leverages long and short chain hyaluronic acid molecules to hydrate deep into the skin and create a plumper appearance right off the bat. Purslane extract, which is rich in antioxidants, also made its way into this all-star formula, making this a great option for anyone with sensitive skin.

BeautyStat Universal C Refiner, $85 $64 Vitamin C and sunscreen work better together, so make sure you have an antioxidant-packed formula you love ahead of summer. My recommendation? This BeautyStat formula, which features 20 percent l-ascorbic acid. Thanks to a unique patented encapsulation technology, the formula will stay stable and powerful so you can reap the full skin-brightening, pore-reducing, fine-line minimizing benefits.

111Skin Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask, $135 $101 These are my special occasion masks. I whip one out when I have a big event because the results are truly unbelievable. After just 20 minutes, I promise your skin will look refreshed, renewed, and rehydrated. It soothes, plumps, strengthens, brightens—it basically does absolutely everything. The best part? The biocellulose design doesn’t slip and slide. It stays secure on the skin until you’re ready to rip it off.

Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tanning Drops, $50 $38 I do my absolute best to stay out of the sun, so a real tan is pretty much not in the cards. But I still like a little sun-kissed glow, which is where these life-changing tanning drops come into play. They’re the only ones that don’t make me break out or turn me a nasty shade of orange. Instead, they give me a gradual, buildable tan that, if I do say so myself, looks impeccably natural.

Georgia Louise Cryo Freeze Tools, $130 $98 There is no better feeling in the world than coming in from a day spent in the heat and giving yourself an ice-cold facial massage. The anti-inflammatory benefits are unmatched, puffiness is deflated, and the cooling sensation feels delightful. Enter these cryo orbs. Just pop ‘em in the freezer and whip them out when you want to soothe irritated skin or give yourself a lymphatic drainage massage.