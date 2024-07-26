Zendaya’s Olympics Manicure Elevates the Athlete-Approved Bubble Bath Nail Trend

To most people, the 2024 Paris Olympics are about which team is set up best for success. But, as a beauty editor, I am naturally more concerned with the Olympic nail art turning up in Paris. Following the July 25 “Prelude to the Olympics” party, I’m 100 percent confident that Zendaya has solidified the bubble bath nail trend as the single most popular nail color for the games.

The Euphoria actress traveled from London to Paris for the July 25 celebration, which was hosted by Louis Vuitton. Zendaya, styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, wore a beaded Louis Vuitton gown with a mini box bag. Her nails, previously set in a maroon manicure, were filed into a structured square shape and polished with a pinky-white hue that had the cloudy trademark of a bubble bath manicure, one of the summer's biggest nail trends.

zendaya standing on a street in paris in a black dress

Zendaya wore a wet-looking hairstyle for the celebration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The bubble bath manicure is the answer to the question, How would a ‘clean girl’ do her nails in 2024?” celebrity nail artist Rita Remark previously shared with Marie Claire. The sheer, sophisticated aesthetic is, in part, why the look is endorsed by Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, and the entire USA Gymnastics team.

Per the official USA Olympic Gymnastics Rules & Policies, nails must be neutral in color to not distract the judges. This is partly why Sunisa Lee’s viral Olympic logo manicure had a white base. It also explains the color choice behind her current collaboration with KISS. The pinky-white hue of the press-ons is simple yet sleek—and remarkably similar to the shade on Zendaya’s hands.

suni lee holding a gold medal at the 2020 games in tokyo

Sunisa Lee, reigning gold medalist in the gymnastics all-around, wore Olympic rings on her French manicure for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar takes on the subtle trend have made their way onto Simone Biles's nails (she opted for a classic French manicure) and Jordan Chiles’s hands (although she added a bit of blue to her tips). To get in on the bubble bath nail trend, undoubtedly the most popular shade at the Olympics, shop my favorite polishes ahead.

