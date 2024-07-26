Zendaya’s Olympics Manicure Elevates the Athlete-Approved Bubble Bath Nail Trend
It’s straight out of the Olympic rule book.
To most people, the 2024 Paris Olympics are about which team is set up best for success. But, as a beauty editor, I am naturally more concerned with the Olympic nail art turning up in Paris. Following the July 25 “Prelude to the Olympics” party, I’m 100 percent confident that Zendaya has solidified the bubble bath nail trend as the single most popular nail color for the games.
The Euphoria actress traveled from London to Paris for the July 25 celebration, which was hosted by Louis Vuitton. Zendaya, styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, wore a beaded Louis Vuitton gown with a mini box bag. Her nails, previously set in a maroon manicure, were filed into a structured square shape and polished with a pinky-white hue that had the cloudy trademark of a bubble bath manicure, one of the summer's biggest nail trends.
“The bubble bath manicure is the answer to the question, How would a ‘clean girl’ do her nails in 2024?” celebrity nail artist Rita Remark previously shared with Marie Claire. The sheer, sophisticated aesthetic is, in part, why the look is endorsed by Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, and the entire USA Gymnastics team.
Per the official USA Olympic Gymnastics Rules & Policies, nails must be neutral in color to not distract the judges. This is partly why Sunisa Lee’s viral Olympic logo manicure had a white base. It also explains the color choice behind her current collaboration with KISS. The pinky-white hue of the press-ons is simple yet sleek—and remarkably similar to the shade on Zendaya’s hands.
Similar takes on the subtle trend have made their way onto Simone Biles's nails (she opted for a classic French manicure) and Jordan Chiles’s hands (although she added a bit of blue to her tips). To get in on the bubble bath nail trend, undoubtedly the most popular shade at the Olympics, shop my favorite polishes ahead.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Meghan Markle "Fears" Being "Heckled" If She Returns to U.K.
"The last thing she needs is the stress of going back."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jenny Is Back on the Block—and Carrying a Birkin
The singer returned to New York City with a loud luxury outfit to match.
By India Roby Published
-
Serena Williams's Post-Retirement Style Pivot Is Complete
The tennis star's fashion era is taking a turn.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Takes the Side Bang Trend to New Heights at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Premiere
Meet the towering swoop bangs about to grace your beauty vision board.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Zendaya’s Maroon Manicure Ignores Every Summer Nail Polish Trend
But it does coordinate perfectly with her iced beverage.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Farmers Market Nails Bring the Fresh Produce to Her Fingertips
Fresh produce, anyone?
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Augustinus Bader's Cult-Favorite Body Cream Makes a Luxe Cameo in Zendaya's 'Challengers' Skincare
The brand just confirmed its place in Zendaya's onscreen skincare routine.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
There's No Sign of 'Dune' in Zendaya's Retro, Wavy Oscars Bob
No signs of 'Dune' beauty here.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Zendaya Started Haute Couture Week With Itty-Bitty Micro Bangs
So haute.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Zendaya Graced Us With a Glimpse of Her Long, Light Brown Hairdo
"I feel like I just cut my hair..."
By Samantha Holender Published
-
How Zendaya Achieved a Soft Updo for the 2022 Oscars
Hairstylist Antoinette Hill exclusively tells 'Marie Claire' how she created the look.
By Deena Campbell Published