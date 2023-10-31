Zoë Kravitz' Blonde Pixie Goes Great With Her New Engagement Ring

Halloween may technically be today, but Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum celebrated this past weekend, dressed to the nines in a Rosemary's Baby inspired couple's costume. Kravitz was Rosemary and Tatum was what we'll call "a take on" her baby. The pair's looks ended up turning heads for reasons other than the sheer creativity. Not only have Kravitz and Tatum been confirmed to be engaged (check out the ring on her finger), but Kravitz also dyed her pixie cut blonde.

On Saturday, October 29, the couple of about two years attended Kendall Jenner's celeb-studded Halloween party at Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont. While the Magic Mike star's baby look was hilarious, it was Kravitz that received most of the attention, for a multitude of reasons. Her giant ring drew attention, obviously. (Jeweler Laura Taylor told Marie Claire it could be worth around $500k.) But lest we not forget to talk about the hair.

Honoring the iconic pixie cut from the 1968 horror movie, the Big Little Lies actress bleached her already-cropped hair, which she usually wears in her natural dark shade.

(Image credit: Getty)

Appearing just-tousled, the soft, honey-blonde style looked exactly like Rosemary actress Mia Farrow's now-famous hairdo from the film. “It’s Vidal Sassoon. It’s very in," Rosemary says in the movie after her new look is questioned.

A wildly popular story from the making of Rosemary's Baby says that Farrow wanted the look herself off-screen, but was told not to cut her blonde locks by then-husband Frank Sinatra. After she went through with it, he served her with divorce papers. In reality, that tale has been disproven. Farrow said that Sinatra loved the look; she even wore it on their wedding day.

While Farrow and Sinatra did eventually divorce, I'm declaring the blonde crop a good omen for Kravitz. She looks spooky good.