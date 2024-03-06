Zoey Deutch Debuts a Platinum Pixie Cut That She Helped Chop Herself

Zoey Deutch is an award-winning actress known for her roles in Everybody Wants Some!!, The Politician, and Set It Up. She's also known for long, flowing brown hair, which she's worn in a chocolate shade since early 2023. But times have changed, and Deutch's style is dramatically transforming with it: The star closed Paris Fashion Week by chopping off nearly all of her hair into a blunt pixie cut and dyeing it platinum blonde.

At Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show yesterday, Deutch arrived in a belted tweed jacket set with a pink camellia brooch and a pair of black slingback heels. As classically Chanel as her outfit was, all eyes went straight to her cropped blonde hair—which had been brunette just weeks ago at another red carpet event.

Deutch arrived at Chanel with her noticeably cropped hair on display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Deutch was still wearing her signature brown hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deutch marked the dramatic transformation with a series of Instagram posts garnering thousands of likes. In a video, hairstylist Tracey Cunningham revealed that the chop is for an upcoming film—and that the actress helped create the style, taking a set of scissors and chopping away at her own hair.

"@zoeydeutch major transformation for her next movie! They wanted her to look like Jean Seberg," Cunningham wrote. "We didn’t want to look like a current 2024 bleach and tone." To achieve the look, the stylist left Deutch's hair slightly dark at the root.

Deutch looked delighted as she removed inches from her signature look and as Cunningham embarked on the laborious process of bleaching her once-dark strands. In a separate post, Deutch credited Redken for the color transformation, adding a hashtag to indicate her partnership with the New York-based haircare brand.

A post shared by zoey deutch A photo posted by zoeydeutch on

Deutch is far from alone in chopping and lightening her hair this season. Over the last few months, stars like Carey Mulligan, Lady Gaga, Kate Beckinsale, Julianne Hough, and Chrissy Teigen have all opted for short blonde styles contrasting the long, often dark hair they're known for.

Lighter, shorter hair is typically associated with summer, but this celebrity trend channels a collective winter yearning for warmer weather. Perhaps spring is just around the corner after all.