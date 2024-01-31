Just In Case You Thought There Was Trouble In Paradise with the Biebers, Let These Photos Speak for Themselves

Well, there's definitely "One Less Lonely Girl" in the Bieber household, and that's Mrs Bieber herself.
Justin Bieber firmly put any and all divorce rumors to rest with his latest Instagram post, which featured photos of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
The couple snapped two cozy photos before heading out for a date night in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant Funke.
Justin is unusually well-dressed, a far cry from the outfits we've seen of him previously. He layered a green shearling jacket over a blue button-down shirt and black pants. The outfit was topped off by his signature backward cap and sneakers.
As for the model and Rhode founder, Hailey wore a trendy black leather trench coat, a cropped t-shirt, and baggy jeans. She brought color to her look with shiny red leather loafers.
Justin looks happier than ever with his wife and captioned the post, "We're cute." (Yes, you are!)
They were also photographed leaving the restaurant, with Justin dutifully carrying a bag of leftovers. Celebrities are truly are just like us, and ask for a doggy bag to-go.
A post shared by Justin Bieber
A photo posted by justinbieber on
Rumors had been swirling about issues in their marriage despite the couple recently celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.
The couple looked downcast on a recent outing and walked with some distance between them. Perhaps it was just a lover's tiff, after all. Perhaps it was nothing at all.
Some felt that Hailey's recent posts with friends, and troublesome antics with bestie Kendall Jenner, were hints that trouble was afoot in paradise. Many also assumed a recent TikTok video was the model's way of telling everyone divorce was imminent.
But sometimes a TikTok is just a TikTok, and a pottery class is just a pottery class, as Justin is still calling her "Baby."
Justin has been busy creating new music and teasing it with shirtless pics. But he's also had to look back at some of his old music, namely to give approval for one of his most famous songs to be used in Aubrey Plaza's newest film.
Plaza stars in My Old Ass as the middle-aged version of the main character Elliott, who meets her college-bound self in a mushroom-induced hallucination.
Another drug-fueled scene has Elliott imagining she is on stage as Justin, singing "One Less Lonely Girl" to an adoring crowd of tweens.
Obviously, the Biebs had to sign off on this, and thank God he did!
My Old Ass is written and directed by Megan Park, and features Maisy Stella of Nashville as the younger version of Elliott. It premiered two weeks ago at the Sundance Film Festival.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
