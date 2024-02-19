Harry Styles Made a Rare Public Appearance at a Manchester United Match

Singer and actor Harry Styles made a rare public appearance during a recent Manchester United game at Kenilworth Road in Northern London.



Styles stepped into the public spotlight on Sunday, Feb. 18, to watch Manchester take on Luton Town F.C., marking his first public sighting since he celebrated his 30th birthday on Feb. 1, 2023, Entertainment Tonight reports.



The former One Direction band member was spotted in the stands alongside Ezra Koenig, the frontman for the U.S.-based rock band Vampire Weekend.



NBC Sports shared a video of the 3-time Grammy winner entering the stadium on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The pop star cheered the two teams on while wearing a blue and white knit sweater over a white, cotton button-up and collared shirt. He paired the look with a long black coat, which was no doubt needed as Entertainment Tonight reported the temperature inside the stadium was around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.



According to the same Entertainment Tonight report, Styles was very into the match, laughing along with his fellow spectators in the stands and at one point covering his. mouth in what the publication described as a "nail-biter game."

When all was said and done, Manchester bested Luton 2-1.

Singer Harry Styles interacts with Ezra Koenig, lead singer of rock band Vampire Weekend during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Styles wore neutral clothes and did not appear to support any one club, Entertainment Tonight reports that the "Sunflower" singer has previously voiced his appreciation for Manchester United and their "Class of 92" which, for the uninitiated, includes one of the greatest to ever play on a pitch, David Beckham.

“Harry Styles is a United fan," the NBC Sports announcer said during the televised match. "I think this is the first time we’ve seen him at a game."