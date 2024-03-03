Millie Bobby Brown calls fiancé Jake Bongiovi "my forever prince" in sweet Instagram post.

Love is in the air for actress Millie Bobby Brown.



On Friday, March 1, the Stranger Things star attended the New York City premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie Damsel at the Paris Theater in Manhattan alongside her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old actor wore a dazzling, silver floor-length Louis Vuitton gown, which featured a daring thigh-high slit and scale- and feather-like accents throughout. She paired the look with matching open-toed heels and soft, neutral makeup.

The next day, Brown shared a sweet Instagram post of a picture showing her holding hands with Bongiovi as the pair look into other's eyes and walk the streets of New York City, passing onlooking paparazzi seemingly without a care in the world.

"My forever prince," Brown captioned the post.

At 19, Brown announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son in April of last year.



In a previous interview with Glamour, Brown opened up about her decision to get engaged at a younger age.



"It’s like—I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now," Brown told the outlet at the time. "It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years—of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it’s going to work now?

"Just like Florence will be there in 10 years. You’ll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be OK," she continued. "It’s like, why wait? Let’s go for it."



In another Instagram post, Brown shared behind-the-scenes look of her Damsel New York city premiere look, showing off her Louis Vuitton ensemble.

"A damsel in a dress," she wrote.

In the same 2023 Glamour interview, Brown went on to say that because of the "wonderful, loving relationships" both her and her future husband witnessed via their parents, they both entered into dating with a "mutual drive" to find the same.

"His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it’s so nice to find a second family in that," she added.

In May, 2023, singer and proud dad Jon Bon Jovi discussed his son's engagement, telling SiriusXM host Andy Cohen that he doesn't know if "age matters."

"You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi said at the time. "I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all!"