Selena Gomez Accused of Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules After Since-Deleted 'Only Murders' Instagram Post

Selena Gomez is in trouble. Fans are accusing the actress of breaking SAG-AFTRA rules after she posted an Instagram video promoting her show, Only Murders in the Building

In the since-deleted post, per Variety, Gomez posted a short video from the set of the show and tagged the official account, captioning it “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu.” The post racked up more than one million likes before it was deleted less than 24 hours later. 

Unfortunately for the "Single Again" singer, she did technically promote her show and therefore crossed the picket line. According to SAG-AFTRA rules, members are not allowed to do any promotion of their work, including posting on social media. Because Gomez tagged the official account for the Hulu show, she was promoting the series.

According to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee said Sunday it “remains ready at a moment’s notice to go back to the bargaining table to secure a righteous deal” to end the actors’ strike, which is now in its 46th day. “Unfortunately, as we’ve seen from the recent news out of the WGA negotiations, it appears the AMPTP is still unwilling to make the concessions necessary to make a fair deal that would bring the strikes to a close,” the negotiating committee continued. 

SAG-AFTRA leaders have explained that they are ready to resume negotiations since its strike began and are waiting to hear from the president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Carol Lombardini.

